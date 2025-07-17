Tech Update Of The Day

India’s First Remote Bariatric Surgery: 850 km
Pristyn Care and Mohak Bariatrics have made history by executing the world’s first long-distance telerobotic bariatric surgery. Using India-made SSI Mantra M3 robotic system, Dr. Mohit Bhandari performed a gastric bypass on a super-obese patient in Indore , remotely from Gurugram, 850 km away. With zero lag and flawless precision, the surgery marks a revolutionary leap in med-tech innovation.
This breakthrough enables access to expert care regardless of location, bridging healthcare gaps. Pristyn Care plans to expand this capability across its network, reinforcing its mission to democratize advanced surgical care and transform India’s medical landscape through scalable, tech-driven solutions.
-
Jul 17, 2025 11:02 IST
ASUS NUC 15 Pro Debuts in India with AI Power
ASUS has launched the NUC 15 Pro mini PC in India, packing next-gen Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) processors, Intel Arc GPU, and blazing-fast WiFi 7. Designed for AI development, data visualization, and multi-display productivity, it supports up to four 4K displays and delivers up to 99 platform TOPS.
Key features include Intel vPro, fTPM 2.0 for enterprise security, tool-free upgrades, and Power Sync for energy-saving screen management. With cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.4 and WiFi Proximity Sensing, the compact 0.48L powerhouse delivers unmatched performance, efficiency, and flexibility—making it ideal for developers, businesses, and creators across India.
-
Jul 17, 2025 10:59 IST
ASRock Launches Smarter, Sleeker DeskMini PCs
ASRock has unveiled its latest Mini PC innovations—the DeskMini B860 and DeskMini X600/USB4—blending power and compact design for modern computing. The Intel-based B860 supports Thunderbolt 4, quad displays, and DDR5 memory, offering efficient, energy-saving performances.
The AMD-powered X600/USB4 introduces USB4 connectivity, triple-display support, and AI-ready capabilities, perfect for digital classrooms, business workflows, and multimedia setups. Both models feature extensive USB options and flexible storage, making them ideal for users seeking high performance in small form factors. With cutting-edge features and eco-friendly design, ASRock’s new DeskMini series is set to redefine compact computing across work, education, and entertainment spaces.