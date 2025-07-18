Tech Update Of The Day

Samsung Launches Business Experience Studio in Mumbai
Samsung has unveiled its 6,500-square-foot Business Experience Studio (BES) in Mumbai, located at Oberoi Commerz-II, Goregaon East. This state-of-the-art space offers seamless interoperability between Samsung’s advanced devices, providing integrated B2B solutions across industries like education, healthcare, retail, and finance. The studio features immersive zones showcasing smart classrooms, AI-powered hotel systems, and healthcare innovations.
It also highlights Samsung’s commitment to digital transformation through products like Smart Things Pro and sustainable smart home solutions. This launch, alongside the Executive Briefing Centre (EBC) in Gurugram, reinforces Samsung’s leadership in AI-driven enterprise solutions and aims to accelerate technological transformation for businesses in India and globally.
FAU-G goes competitive with Bharat League and iOS debut
FAU-G Domination Season 2 arrives with major upgrades including a nationwide esports league, Free For All mode, iOS release, and revamped gameplay features. With a prize pool of Rs 3 lakh and daily events offering real rewards, India's homegrown shooter is taking a serious shot at the big leagues.
FAU-G Bharat League opens the door to esports glory
FAU-G Domination is back with its boldest update yet. Dot9 Games and nCore have launched the FAU-G Bharat League, a competitive mode where players battle for leaderboard dominance and a Rs 3 lakh prize pool.
“This is our first step into esports for FAU-G and a direct response to what our players have asked for,” said Dot9 Games CEO and co-founder Deepak Ail. “There’s a lot more coming.”
Free For All mode unleashes chaos for solo players
Another fan-requested feature arrives this season in the form of Lone Wolf, a Free For All mode where it’s every soldier for themselves. No squads. No backup. Just reflexes and grit.
Also landing today is the long-awaited iOS version. FAU-G Domination is now playable on iPhones starting from the iPhone 11.
Performance upgrades and rewards for the grind
The game has been optimized to run better on low-end devices. The Tibba map has been reworked for better balance and smoother spawn mechanics. Player progression has also been adjusted based on feedback.
Daily events now offer extra incentive. By completing quick challenges, players earn SpiceGold, which can be used to redeem real-world items through the IceSpice store. Prizes include the iPhone 16, exclusive FAU-G merchandise, and discounted vouchers for services like Amazon and Zomato.
New skins and battle pass show FAU-G is not playing it safe
A new battle pass adds more than just visual flair. Players can unlock weapon skins, avatars, stickers, and more. But the real shift is in strategy.
With competitive modes, real rewards, and a sharper focus on community feedback, FAU-G Domination is finally positioning itself as a serious contender in the mobile shooter landscape.
Whether this move will give it staying power or just a moment in the spotlight is anyone’s guess. But for now, the game has officially entered the arena.
OnePlus Pad 3 Arrives in India This September
OnePlus has announced the upcoming open sale of its flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, set for September 2025 in India. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and up to 16GB RAM, it promises lightning-fast performance for both work and entertainment. The device packs a massive 12,140 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging for all-day use. Its 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio offers immersive visuals and multitasking ease.
Running OxygenOS 15, it includes smart features like AI Writer, Circle to Search, and Open Canvas multitasking tools. Available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver, the Pad 3 comes in 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB storage options. Pricing will be announced soon. With top-tier hardware and software integration, OnePlus Pad 3 aims to redefine the Android tablet experience. Stay tuned on OnePlus channels for updates.
Kingston Unveils Compact NV3 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD
Kingston Technology has expanded its NV3 SSD lineup with the new NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2230 SSD, offering a compact 22x30mm form factor ideal for laptops and handheld gaming consoles. Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, the single-sided drive delivers impressive read/write speeds of up to 6,000/5,000MB/s, making it a powerful upgrade for gamers and content creators. The NV3 2230 features a 3D NAND design, with endurance ratings up to 640TBW and a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2 million hours.
It also includes a 5-year limited warranty, free Acronis True Image software, and support via the Kingston SSD Manager for drive health monitoring and firmware updates. Designed for desktop and notebook workloads, this ultra-compact SSD brings high performance to space-constrained systems.
Dell Launches AMD-Powered AI Laptops in India
Dell Technologies has launched its AMD Ryzen AI 300-powered Dell Plus PC lineup in India, including the Dell 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus. Engineered for AI-enhanced productivity, these laptops offer impressive battery life up to 22 hours and deliver powerful performance for creators and professionals alike.
Key features include FHD+ displays, Dolby Atmos audio, AI noise cancellation, Express Charge, WiFi 7, and a sustainable build. The 14 2-in-1 Plus stands out with a 360° hinge and optional Dell Active Pen support. Prices start at ₹76,400, and the devices are available via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, and major retail outlets. With this launch, Dell strengthens its leadership in AI PC innovation, catering to India's evolving digital lifestyle.
Unocoin Enables Instant Bitcoin Payments in India
Unocoin has partnered with Lightspark to bring real-time Bitcoin payments to India using the Lightning Network. This integration enables instant, low-cost Bitcoin transactions, enhancing Unocoin’s offering for over 2.2 million users. With Lightspark’s infrastructure—providing global liquidity, smart routing, and compliance tools . Unocoin now supports seamless, secure Bitcoin payments, ideal for everyday use and cross-border transfers.
The collaboration marks a significant advancement in India's digital finance landscape, transforming Bitcoin from a static asset into a real-time utility. David Marcus, CEO of Lightspark, praised Unocoin’s leadership in India’s crypto evolution. This move opens new opportunities for financial access and innovation, underscoring Bitcoin’s role as the open and neutral monetary protocol for the modern internet.
Catch Shiny Quaxly at Pokémon GO Community Day!
Pokémon GO fans in India are gearing up for an exciting Community Day on Sunday, July 20, 2025, featuring Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. IST, players can catch Quaxly more frequently in the wild across 34 cities, with the chance of encountering its Shiny variant.
Players can participate in official meetups at popular venues like Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, Tower Park in Chennai, Japanese Park in New Delhi, Horniman Circle Garden in Mumbai, and many more across cities including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.
Evolve Quaxly to unlock exclusive moves and rewards
As part of the event, evolving Quaxwell (Quaxly’s evolution) before 10:00 p.m. local time on July 27 will result in a Quaquaval that knows the powerful Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Additionally, Quaquaval will permanently gain access to the Charged Attack Aqua Step, which boosts its attack in Trainer Battles.
A Community Day exclusive Special Research is also available for INR 59.
Rewards offered for participation
- Three Quaxly encounters with themed backgrounds
- Additional Quaxly encounters
- One Premium Battle Pass
- One Rare Candy XL
Players can gift the Special Research ticket to friends (Great Friends level or higher), unless the recipient has already received or purchased one.
Event bonuses
- 3× Catch Stardust
- 2× Candy for catching Pokémon
- 2× chance for Candy XL (for Trainers level 31+)
- Lure Modules and Incense will last three hours
- Snapshot surprises
- One extra Special Trade (up to 3 total for the day)
- 50% reduced Stardust cost for trades
Note that while most bonuses are active from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., trading bonuses remain active until 10:00 p.m.
Players are encouraged to follow local health and safety guidelines while enjoying the event and to check the Pokémon GO app, social media, and email updates for any changes or announcements.Whether you're a longtime Trainer or a newcomer, this Quaxly-themed Community Day offers a fun and rewarding adventure for all.
HMD Fusion Gaming Bundle Launches with Free Perks
HMD has launched an exclusive gaming bundle for its HMD Fusion smartphone, available only on HMD.com. As part of the limited-time offer, buyers will receive two months of free access to Blacknut’s cloud gaming platform, which features over 500 games. In addition, users will get three unique in-game outfits Gaming, Flashy, and Casual to upgrade their style while playing.
Tailored for both casual and serious gamers, this bundle is designed to elevate the mobile gaming experience with HMD Fusion. Whether you're looking to explore a wide library of titles or stand out in your virtual world, the offer delivers both value and entertainment. Visit HMD.com to claim the bundle and level up your gameplay today. HMD also teased more exciting announcements for 2025, making it a year to watch.
VCT Americas Stage 2: Every Key Roster Change
As VCT Americas Stage 2 kicks off on July 18, several teams have reshuffled their lineups in hopes of making it to VALORANT Champions Paris. FURIA revamped its roster and staff, while NRG replaced retired IGL FNS with skuba and promoted Ethan to lead. 2GAME Esports brought back pryze in a last-ditch effort to stay in VCT. KRÜ added Dantedeu5 after dropping adverso, and Leviatán replaced Rossy and Demon1 with okeanos and Sato.
LOUD, after a disappointing season, brought in new IGL RobbieBk and Virtyy to revive their campaign. With playoff hopes and VCT futures on the line, each move reflects teams’ urgency as they gear up for the final regional showdown in Los Angeles. Fans can watch the action live on VCT Americas’ Twitch and YouTube channels.
Adobe Firefly Adds Video, Sound, Avatar Features
Adobe has introduced major updates to its Firefly platform, enhancing its video generation model with improved motion fidelity, advanced composition tools, and new creative controls. Users can now generate sound effects with a prompt or voice using the Generate Sound Effects (beta) feature and create avatar-led videos via Text to Avatar (beta). Adobe also added top AI models like Runway Gen-4 and Google Veo3, with more coming soon.
New tools like Composition Reference, Style Presets, and Keyframe Cropping streamline editing and maintain visual consistency. The Enhance Prompt tool sharpens user input for better creative output. Firefly remains commercially safe, training only on licensed content. These features are available in the Firefly web app and integrate with Adobe Express and Premiere Pro for seamless post-production.
Kiro: AI IDE Turns Prompts into Production Code
Kiro is a next-gen agentic IDE that helps developers move from quick AI-generated prototypes to production-ready software. With a spec-driven approach, Kiro transforms a simple prompt into detailed requirements, generates design documents, breaks down implementation tasks, and uses event-driven “hooks” to automate testing, documentation, and quality checks.
It supports Model Context Protocol, VS Code plugins, and offers agentic chat for contextual coding help. Designed for real-world engineering needs, Kiro helps maintain consistency, reduce tech debt, and scale team workflows. Available now in free preview, Kiro supports Mac, Windows, and Linux. It’s the IDE that understands both the flow of coding and the structure required for maintainable software.
Slack Supercharges Workflows with Built-in AI Tools
Slack has unveiled a powerful suite of native AI features designed to streamline work, boost productivity, and reduce context-switching. Built directly into where work happens, Slack’s new capabilities include enterprise-grade search across apps, AI-powered summaries, contextual insights, writing assistance, and automated workflows. These tools help teams quickly find information, stay aligned, and act on what matters without leaving Slack.
AI in Slack respects enterprise-level security and user permissions, with no customer data used for training. With AI embedded across all plans from Pro to Enterprise+ Slack is evolving into an intuitive, agentic work OS that truly simplifies collaboration. It’s AI that actually works for you—securely, efficiently, and where you need it most.
Zoho Unveils AI Suite with LLM, ASR & Agent Studio
Zoho has launched a proprietary AI suite including Zia LLM, English and Hindi ASR models, a no-code Zia Agent Studio, and an MCP server. Built in-house and optimized for business use, Zia LLM supports structured data tasks and code generation while ensuring data privacy.
Over 25 prebuilt AI agents and document verification tools tailored for Indian users are available via a marketplace. Zoho also introduced prompt-based agent building with over 700 actions, enabling role-based automation. Backed by a 32% YoY growth in India, Zoho reinforces its commitment to AI-powered digital transformation across key industries like BFSI, ITeS, retail, and education.
India's Chess Legacy Powers into the Esports Era
On International Chess Day, India celebrates the digital evolution of its ancient game, Chaturanga, now a global esports force. Online chess has surged in popularity, with India contributing over 9 million monthly players to platforms like Chess.com. Indian Grandmasters like Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, and Aravindh Chithambaram are now competing on esports’ biggest stages, including the Esports World Cup 2025.
Backed by organizations like S8UL and NODWIN Gaming, chess is thriving with live streams, content creation, and major tournament wins. From smart storytelling to immersive gameplay, India is redefining chess for a digital-first generation, making the 1,500-year-old game a modern, competitive spectacle.