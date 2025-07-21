Tech Update Of The Day

Tempt Unveils Ultra-Slim MagSafe Joos Mag Powerbanks
Tempt introduces the ultra-slim, MagSafe-compatible Joos Mag powerbanks in 5000mAh (Joos Mag 5K) and 10000mAh (Joos Mag 10K) variants. Designed for mobile lifestyles, these sleek powerbanks feature 15W wireless magnetic charging for iPhones and other devices, with 22.5W fast USB-C wired charging for rapid power boosts.
Built with multi-layer protection, they ensure safe and efficient charging with features like overload, short-circuit, and overheat protection. The pocket-sized design makes it the perfect companion for travel, work, or daily use. Available in a premium grey finish, the Joos Mag 5K and 10K are priced at INR 1,699 and INR 2,199, respectively, on Amazon and Tempt's website.