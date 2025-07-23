Tech Update Of The Day

Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Smarter With One UI 8 Watch Rollout
Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra users, bringing powerful health tools and a sleeker interface previously available only on the Galaxy Watch8 lineup. This update unlocks features like Running Coach, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index, helping users build healthy routines through real-time insights. The updated UI introduces Multi-Info Tiles for personalized, at-a-glance data access and the Now Bar for quick navigation.
Galaxy Watch Ultra, known for its outdoor-friendly durability, now comes in a striking Titanium Blue finish, joining the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic in a global launch. This update aims to bring a unified, intuitive smartwatch experience to a broader Galaxy user base, reinforcing Samsung’s growing emphasis on connected wellness.
Jul 23, 2025 14:16 IST
vivo launches compact flagship X200 FE with ZEISS camera and 90W charging
vivo has launched its new flagship, the X200 FE, starting at Rs 54,999 for the 12+256GB variant. It features a 6.31-inch ZEISS Master Color Display with 1.5K resolution, 5000 nits brightness, and eye protection. Built for photography lovers, it boasts a ZEISS co-engineered 50MP camera, 100x digital zoom, and a lightweight aerospace-grade metal body.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and a 6500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge, it offers smooth performance and all-day use. Other highlights include IP68/IP69 protection, Schott glass, Gemini AI Assistant, and smart features like Circle to Search.
Available starting July 23 online and in stores, buyers get offers like EMI from Rs 3055, 10% cashback or V-Upgrade bonus, and discounts on vivo TWS 3e and V-Shield protection.
Jul 23, 2025 14:11 IST
OnePlus targets students and families with new entry-level tablet
OnePlus today launched its most affordable tablet yet, the OnePlus Pad Lite, setting its sights on students, casual users, and families seeking an all-rounder device for entertainment, learning, and everyday multitasking. Priced from Rs 12,999, the tablet offers a generous 11-inch display, quad-speaker setup, and a 9340 mAh battery, making it a practical pick in the sub-Rs 15K segment.
The Pad Lite blends portability and power, running OxygenOS 15.0.1 on a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. OnePlus touts up to 80 hours of music playback and 11 hours of video streaming, with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging for minimal downtime. The tablet supports key OnePlus ecosystem features like Screen Mirroring and Shared Gallery, and extends file sharing across Android and iOS devices using Quick Share and O+ Connect.
For younger users, the Pad Lite includes Kids Mode with parental controls, eye protection, and preloaded educational content via Google Kids Space. Sales begin August 1 across major retail and online platforms.
Jul 23, 2025 12:02 IST
ASUS reboots business laptops in India with new AI-driven ExpertBook B series
ASUS has launched its latest ExpertBook B Series in India, targeting enterprises, SMBs, and startups seeking durable, secure, and AI-enhanced laptops. The lineup includes three models—ExpertBook B1, B3, and B5—powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors with built-in Intel Arc graphics and enterprise-grade Intel vPro support. These laptops are optimized for modern productivity with AI tools like ASUS ExpertMeet, which offers real-time transcription, translation, and video clarity.
Designed for rugged use, all models pass 24 MIL-STD-810H durability tests and include reinforced ports, spill-resistant keyboards, and long-life hinges. On the security front, features like discrete TPM 2.0, self-healing BIOS, and biometric login make them ideal for compliance-heavy sectors.
The series supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, dual PCIe SSDs, and features enterprise-level I/O, including Thunderbolt 4, RJ-45, and optional 4G/5G on the B3. Battery life goes up to 10 hours with USB-C fast charging. ASUS also offers robust support including onsite service across 15,500+ pincodes and factory customization options.
Dinesh Sharma, VP at ASUS India, said the new lineup is built to provide a truly worry-free experience backed by innovation, service, and security for real-world business outcomes.
Jul 23, 2025 11:06 IST
ManageEngine boosts AD360 with risk exposure and local MFA features
ManageEngine has upgraded its identity and access management platform AD360 with two key features: identity risk exposure management and local user multi-factor authentication (MFA). The enhancements help detect privilege escalation paths in Active Directory and enforce MFA on unmanaged local accounts—two major identity threat vectors cited in Verizon’s 2025 breach report.
The graph-based risk engine reveals lateral movement paths and recommends real-time remediation. Meanwhile, local user MFA extends security to non-domain-joined machines and DMZ assets. These updates align with Zero Trust, PCI DSS 4.0, and other compliance standards. With added machine learning–driven access reviews and expanded entitlement visibility, AD360 strengthens its position as a central hub for identity security and governance.