Tech Update Of The Day

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 gets ESRB rating ahead of August reveal
The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 7, has officially received an "M" (Mature 17+) rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). While the rating itself isn’t a surprise for the veteran first-person shooter series, the summary offers early clues about its campaign setting and enemies.
According to the ESRB description, players will attempt to stop a “tech titan” from rising to power. The listing confirms familiar foes like enemy soldiers but also hints at combat against robots and unidentified “creatures,” sparking fan speculation online about a possible supernatural or sci-fi twist.
Other flagged content includes blood and gore, intense violence, strong language, drug use, and suggestive themes, elements that have long been associated with the franchise’s gritty storytelling.
The game is expected to be fully unveiled during Gamescom 2025's Opening Night Live on August 19. Reports suggest that Black Ops 7 will launch on November 14 this year. There is also buzz about a new sub-franchise being introduced under the Call of Duty banner, though details remain unconfirmed.