Tech Update Of The Day

Quantum Shield Rises, Fortinet Hardens Networks
Fortinet has introduced new quantum-safe capabilities within its FortiOS 7.6 operating system to help organizations defend sensitive data from quantum computing threats. The update integrates post-quantum cryptographic algorithms approved by NIST, quantum key distribution (QKD), and algorithm stacking offered at no extra cost for FortiGate NGFW and Secure SD-WAN users. Fortinet also offers a hybrid mode for gradual migration to post-quantum security and an improved user interface to simplify administration.
With cybercriminals increasingly storing encrypted traffic for future decryption, industries like finance, healthcare, and government are being urged to adopt quantum-resilient solutions now. These enhancements build on Fortinet’s long-standing focus on unifying security and networking, enabling customers to adapt proactively in the face of rapidly advancing quantum computing threats.
-
Jul 28, 2025 16:39 IST
Primebook 2 Neo to launch with AI and Cloud PC
Primebook is set to launch the Primebook 2 Neo on July 31, 2025, a next-gen Android laptop tailored for students, freelancers, coders, and young professionals. Powered by Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0 and MediaTek Helio G99, the device offers 6GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, and AI-powered features like Companion Mode and smart global search.
It also includes Prime X for Cloud PC access and an exclusive Android app ecosystem. The sleek and portable laptop is priced from Rs. 15,990, with an additional Rs. 1,000 discount for the first 100 buyers on the official website. Available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s D2C store, the 2 Neo aims to deliver performance, mobility, and smart computing for India’s digital-first youth.
-
Jul 28, 2025 16:22 IST
Zen 5 Threadrippers ignite AMD’s HEDT revival
AMD has officially launched its Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series processors based on the Zen 5 architecture, with global shipments beginning on 31 July. These new CPUs are aimed at high-end desktop users, including creators, AI developers and engineers. The lineup offers up to 64 cores, 128 threads, 256MB of L3 cache and support for quad-channel DDR5-6400 memory.
With up to 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes and full AVX-512 support, the series delivers strong performance gains such as 83 per cent faster rendering in Cinebench 2024 compared to Intel’s Xeon W9. Compatible with existing sTR5 socket motherboards, the processors also support overclocking. AMD has paired this launch with its Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU to strengthen local AI performance.
-
Jul 28, 2025 16:19 IST
Acerpure brings new smart TVs for gamers and cinema
Acerpure India has introduced its Advance G Series Smart TVs, available in 65-inch and 75-inch variants. Designed for immersive gaming and cinematic viewing, the QLED TVs feature Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC technology for smoother visuals and reduced lag. Running on the Google TV platform, they offer voice control via Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and multiple connectivity ports, including HDMI and USB.
The sleek, bezel-less design fits modern interiors while offering high-performance entertainment. Starting at Rs 54,999, the TVs are available through Acerpure’s online and retail channels. Backed by a service network covering over 14,000 PIN codes, the series reflects Acerpure’s focus on digital lifestyle innovation and user-centric design.