Tech Update Of The Day

BGMI iQOO 2025 Grand Finals: 16 Teams Revealed!
The stage is set for the BGMI iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals, scheduled to take place from August 8 to 10 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Sixteen elite teams, including iQOO 8BIT, OnePlus Gods Reign, and Infinix True Rippers, have stormed their way through the intense group and semifinal stages to secure their LAN spots.
With a massive prize pool on the line and national glory at stake, fans can expect explosive clashes, high-stakes drama, and unforgettable moments. The event promises to be a spectacle of strategy, teamwork, and raw firepower. Get ready for an esports showdown that will define the BGMI legacy in 2025!
-
Jul 29, 2025 12:52 IST
Samsung Walk-a-thon returns with Galaxy Watch8 prizes
Samsung has kicked off the third edition of Walk-a-thon India, a fitness challenge aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles. The 30-day campaign runs from August 1 to August 30, 2025, and is open to users across India through the Samsung Health app. Participants must complete 200,000 steps within the period to be eligible for rewards. Three lucky winners will receive the new Galaxy Watch8, while all other finishers will get discount coupons worth up to Rs. 15,000 on the smartwatch.
Progress can be tracked via a real-time leaderboard, and finishers must claim their rewards on the Samsung Members app between September 5 and 30. The Galaxy Watch8 includes advanced fitness tracking, AI features, and a new Running Coach mode. The campaign continues Samsung’s effort to blend technology with wellness, making health goals more engaging and rewarding for users nationwide.
-
Jul 29, 2025 12:46 IST
iQOO Z10R 5G goes on sale with launch offers today
The newly launched iQOO Z10R 5G is now available starting 12 noon today on the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. Priced from Rs. 17,499 (net effective), the phone features a 32MP 4K selfie camera and a 50MP Sony rear sensor with OIS and EIS. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and scores over 7.5 lakh on AnTuTu. A 6.77-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and 1800 nits peak brightness enhances visuals.
Built for performance, the phone supports up to 24GB RAM (12GB + 12GB extended), Ultra Game Mode, and offers underwater photography features. Durability highlights include IP68 and military-grade certifications. It comes with a 5700mAh battery, 44W fast charging, and three years of security updates. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 discount via select bank cards or an exchange bonus. The phone is made in India at vivo's Greater Noida plant.
-
Jul 29, 2025 12:21 IST
Skullcandy revives Icon with noise canceling twist
Skullcandy has brought back its cult-favorite headphones from the 2000s with a bold upgrade. The all-new Icon ANC returns nearly two decades after its first release, now equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC), an IPX4 water resistant build, and a battery life of up to 60 hours. Priced at Rs. 8,999 in India during launch, the refreshed on-ear headphones blend durability, comfort, and advanced audio features.
Key additions include Personal Sound by Mimi, Stay Aware mode, customizable EQ settings, and Google Fast Pair support. Designed for everyday use as well as active lifestyles, it features a sturdy metal headband, plush earcups, and rapid charging. Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO of Brandeyes Distributors Pvt Ltd, described it as a stylish and versatile comeback. Available in black and bone colorways.