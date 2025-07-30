Tech Update Of The Day

Cosmos Point is Unity Muse’s first playable world built entirely with AI prompts
Unity has officially unveiled Cosmos Point, calling it the first playable demo built entirely using Muse, its generative AI development tool. Shown in a new announcement trailer, the project was created by a single developer using nothing but text prompts inside the Unity Editor.
The trailer walks through Muse’s capabilities, showing how the Scene feature lets creators describe environments in natural language. The engine then generates terrain, textures, lighting, and objects based on those inputs. Cosmos Point is the result—a sci-fi landscape shaped entirely by prompts like red alien desert or marble cliffs.
Unity says this is a real-time, in-editor workflow powered by Muse’s integrated AI tools. The demo is designed not as a commercial game, but as a proof of concept for what solo creators or small teams can build using Muse. From environment design to NPC creation, every element in Cosmos Point was generated without traditional asset modeling.
No release date has been set for public access to the full Muse toolkit. But with this trailer, Unity is clearly positioning AI as more than a helper. It is the new foundation for building games from scratch.
-
Jul 30, 2025 13:22 IST
India tops global AI trust in travel: Booking.com
India has emerged as one of the most AI-positive countries globally, according to Booking.com’s Global AI Sentiment Report. The study, which surveyed over 37,000 respondents across 33 markets, reveals that 99% of Indian consumers are excited about AI and 98% want to use it in future travel planning. However, only 16% fully trust AI, with many preferring human oversight in decision-making.
Despite concerns, Indian travellers are actively using AI for trip planning, real-time translation, cultural suggestions and photo editing. AI assistants are now trusted more than influencers and colleagues for travel advice. Booking.com highlights this as a transformational moment in travel tech, as AI shifts from curiosity to a trusted co-pilot. The report also shows India leading in adoption while expecting AI to support local communities and sustainable tourism. This marks a significant behavioural shift in the Indian travel landscape.
-
Jul 30, 2025 13:19 IST
Clinikally uses AI to fight product misinformation
Clinikally, a fast-growing Indian platform for skin and hair health, has become the first Indian startup to be featured in Perplexity’s global case study series following its integration of the Sonar API. This AI tool verifies product claims in real time, identifying false promises and unscientific ingredients across its catalogue. The move enhances user trust, streamlines clinical reviews by 75%, and ensures regulatory compliance.
Clinikally’s AI skin tool, Clara, now also draws insights from this vetted data, offering more accurate care. In a beauty space dominated by hype, Clinikally is doubling down on medical-grade accuracy, offering dermatologist-led consultations, AI-based skin analysis, and verified products to support users managing chronic conditions like acne, eczema and hair loss.
-
Jul 30, 2025 12:25 IST
Acer launches Nitro Lite 16 laptop in India
Acer has launched the Nitro Lite 16, a lightweight 16-inch laptop aimed at gamers, students and creators. Featuring a WUXGA IPS display with 100% sRGB and up to 180Hz refresh rate, the device delivers vibrant visuals in a Pearl White design. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, it supports DLSS 3, ray tracing and AI workflows.
At just 1.95 kg, with a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C power adapter, it blends performance with portability. A dedicated Copilot key enhances productivity on Windows 11. The Nitro Lite 16 is priced from Rs. 69,999.
-
Jul 30, 2025 10:25 IST
iOS 26 beta hints at hidden AI upgrades and deeper personalization
Apple has rolled out the public beta for iOS 26, and while the surface looks familiar, early testers are noticing subtle but significant changes. Beneath the new lock screen animations and fresh Control Center tweaks, a quiet transformation is taking shape.
The biggest clue is Genmoji, a feature that lets users generate custom emoji from simple text prompts. It sounds playful, but the underlying generative technology suggests Apple is embedding more machine learning across the system. In Photos, smart organization and editing appear sharper and faster, pointing to AI models working behind the scenes.
Siri also shows signs of evolution. While not entirely reimagined, the assistant feels quicker, more responsive, and better at handling casual follow-up questions. Live Voicemail and audio transcriptions have improved in speed and accuracy, possibly another sign of on-device intelligence at work.
Apple has not officially detailed these enhancements, but that is typical for a beta cycle. iOS 26 may not wear its AI ambitions loudly, but its quiet upgrades hint at a larger shift. This version could mark the moment the iPhone stopped just reacting and started anticipating.