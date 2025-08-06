Tech Update Of The Day

FAU-G Domination sparks esports surge with bold Independence Day push
FAU-G Domination is not just wearing the tricolour for show this August. The Indian military shooter is using the Independence Day moment to make a louder statement. With new themed updates, a major sale, and a growing competitive scene, the game is reshaping what homegrown esports can look like.
Between August 10 and 15, players on Android and iOS will find the game transformed with a fresh coat of patriotic flair. Menus reflect the Indian flag, and the new Azadi cosmetic collection arrives with a steep 79 percent discount. The same percentage applies to bonus in-game gold, marking one of the most aggressive limited-time sales in recent memory.
Beyond visuals and offers, early numbers from the FAU-G Bharat League reveal something more meaningful. Nearly a third of the player base has already entered the competitive mode in its first two weeks. Over half of surveyed players believe events like this validate esports and game development as real career options.
Featured in Google Play’s Independence Day Picks, FAU-G Domination is nudging India’s youth beyond familiar battle royales. In doing so, it is quietly building a future for local talent in competitive gaming.
Aug 06, 2025 18:21 IST
Western Digital proves AI storage strength with MLPerf benchmark results
Western Digital has validated its AI storage performance with new results from the MLPerf Storage V2 benchmark, showcasing the capabilities of its OpenFlex Data24 4000 Series NVMe over Fabrics platform. Tested with Kioxia CM7-V SSDs and PEAK AIO’s AI Data Server, the system demonstrated high scalability, low latency, and strong throughput in real-world AI workloads.
In the 3D U-Net test, used for complex medical imaging, OpenFlex Data24 delivered sustained read speeds of over 100 gigabytes per second across 36 simulated H100 GPUs. For ResNet-50, a widely used image classification model, the platform scaled across 186 simulated GPUs with efficient media usage and consistent throughput.
These results underline the platform’s ability to support GPU-heavy AI environments without adding complexity. With native support for up to 12 hosts, the system allows predictable growth without requiring switches or massive upfront investments.
Western Digital positions OpenFlex as a simpler, more efficient path for organizations scaling their AI infrastructure. The benchmark performance confirms that high-end AI storage no longer needs to come with high complexity.
Aug 06, 2025 18:20 IST
Sandisk reveals 256TB enterprise SSD built for AI scale and hyperscale storage
Sandisk has introduced a 256TB NVMe enterprise SSD at FMS 2025, signaling a major step forward in flash storage for large-scale AI and data-intensive workloads. Powered by the new UltraQLC platform, the drive is designed to handle real-time data lakes, high-speed ingest, and AI model training with improved efficiency and reliability.
The UltraQLC architecture integrates BiCS8 QLC NAND, custom controllers, and power optimizations that boost performance while reducing power use. Features like direct write capability remove the need for SLC buffering, while dynamic frequency scaling enhances speed without increasing energy demands.
Scheduled to launch in U2 form factor in early 2026, the 256TB drive sets a new benchmark for enterprise storage. Along with the 128TB SN670 model, it positions Sandisk as a key player in building storage infrastructure for AI and hyperscale environments.
Aug 06, 2025 18:16 IST
PNY brings full NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU lineup to India to power AI and innovation push
PNY Technologies has launched the complete NVIDIA RTX PRO desktop GPU series in India, aiming to supercharge the country’s AI, healthcare, media, and research sectors. Built on NVIDIA’s new Blackwell architecture, the GPUs are available through Acro Engineering Company and mark a major expansion of enterprise-grade graphics capabilities in the Indian market.
The lineup includes the RTX PRO 6000, 5000, 4500, and 4000 variants, all designed for intensive workloads like large language model training, AI diagnostics, 3D rendering, and simulation. With features like GDDR7 ECC memory, PCIe Gen 5 support, and next-gen Tensor and RT cores, the series targets sectors where compute speed and precision are non-negotiable.
PNY says the launch is in step with India’s accelerated investment in AI and cloud-native infrastructure. From genomics to digital content production and smart city planning, the GPUs aim to meet rising demand for high-performance visualization and compute.
The RTX PRO series is now available for order through Acro, backed by PNY’s global support and Acro’s local deployment expertise.
Aug 06, 2025 18:14 IST
Palo Alto Networks brings real-time prevention to cloud app security
Palo Alto Networks has launched a new Application Security Posture Management tool for its Cortex Cloud platform, aiming to stop vulnerabilities before apps reach production. The prevention-first approach blocks real threats early, reducing response time and cutting manual effort.
The system integrates with third-party scanners like Snyk and Veracode, allowing teams to work with their existing tools while gaining full visibility across code, cloud, and runtime. As AI accelerates development, this shift reflects a growing need to match speed with proactive security.
Now in early access, the ASPM module will roll out broadly later in 2025.
Aug 06, 2025 18:11 IST
Sophos and Rubrik launch Microsoft 365 recovery tool built for ransomware era
Sophos has partnered with Rubrik to roll out a Microsoft 365 backup and recovery solution tailored for Managed Detection and Response environments. Fully integrated into Sophos Central, it lets over 75,000 customers restore email, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams data swiftly after ransomware, insider threats, or accidental loss.
Rubrik provides air-gapped, immutable backups with customer-held encryption keys, safeguarding data even if admin accounts are breached. With Microsoft 365 facing rising risks 60 percent of tenants report account takeovers the need for recovery has become as urgent as prevention. The service will launch through Sophos’ global partner network later this year, marking a shift toward resilience-focused security strategies.