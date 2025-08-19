Tech Update Of The Day

iQOO ORANGUTAN dominates Day 1 of BGMS Season 4 League Stage
The 2025 OnePlus Android BGMS Season 4 roared to life with intense face-offs on Day 1 of League Stage Week 1. Rising above the competition, iQOO ORANGUTAN secured the top spot with clinical gunplay, sharp rotations, and rock-solid consistency.
With momentum on their side, ORANGUTAN has set the pace early. As the battle resumes tomorrow, the question is whether they can maintain control or if rivals will strike back.
ASUS debuts PC accessories in India with RAM, SSDs, docks and fast chargers
ASUS has expanded its footprint in India’s PC ecosystem with the launch of its first-ever range of PC accessories, including high-speed RAM and SSDs under its JoGeek brand, versatile USB-C docks, fast-charging GaN adapters, and premium cables. The products are now available across Flipkart, Amazon, ASUS E-store, and retail outlets.
The lineup includes JoGeek DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs with read speeds up to 7,000 MBps, a 100W 3-port GaN charger, and USB-C docks with up to eight ports. Prices start at Rs 799.
“With this launch, we are delivering a seamless ASUS experience that empowers users to work, play, and create without limits,” said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India.
The new accessories target creators, professionals, gamers, and everyday users seeking reliable, high-performance add-ons that integrate smoothly with ASUS devices.
Tata Technologies launches WATTSync, a digital battery passport for global compliance and sustainability
Tata Technologies has launched WATTSync, a digital battery passport platform that enables full lifecycle traceability of EV and industrial batteries, from mining to recycling. Designed to meet emerging global regulations, including EU mandates set for 2027, WATTSync helps OEMs and battery makers automate compliance, reduce environmental risk, and improve product trust.
By linking PLM, MES, ERP, and cloud systems, WATTSync creates a digital thread for each battery. AI monitors health and anomalies, while blockchain ensures data integrity. The platform offers real-time insights into materials, performance, and carbon footprint, and opens secure access to suppliers, regulators, and auditors.
“WATTSync is our engineering response to the rising demand for traceable, sustainable batteries,” said Tata Technologies. “When you can trace it, you can trust it.”
The solution supports circular economy goals by enabling better reuse and recycling outcomes. It is cloud-agnostic, globally scalable, and ready for regulatory regimes rolling out across Europe, India, and beyond.
- Aug 19, 2025 11:47 IST
Deel launches AI Workforce to automate global HR and payroll
Deel has introduced AI Workforce, a suite of intelligent agents designed to automate complex HR and payroll tasks across its platform. Launching in beta today, the product allows businesses to create, manage, and deploy AI agents tailored to hiring, compliance, scheduling, payroll, offboarding, and more.
With HR teams facing rising workloads, Deel’s AI agents offer real-time insights, suggest next steps, and handle admin-heavy tasks like approvals and anomaly detection. Pre-built with insights from over 2,000 global experts, each agent operates compliantly in more than 150 countries.
“AI agents mark a turning point for global work,” said Deel CEO Alex Bouaziz. “We are integrating AI into everyday workflows to eliminate friction and unlock human creativity.”
The AI Workforce supports custom agents and future integration with tools like Slack and Zapier. Deel customers can join the waitlist starting today.
- Aug 19, 2025 09:46 IST
TEMPT launches Joos Mag Mini 10 power bank with 4-in-1 charging
TEMPT India has launched the Joos Mag Mini 10, a compact 10,000mAh power bank that can charge an iPhone, Android phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. It features 15W MagSafe wireless charging, 22.5W wired output, and built-in USB-C and Lightning cables.
Designed for on-the-go use, the Mag Mini 10 includes a two-way USB-C port, LED battery display, and strong magnets for secure attachment.
“The Mag Mini 10 is built for speed, safety, and everyday convenience,” said Gaurav Khetterpal, CEO of Tempt.
Available now for Rs 2,499 on TemptIndia.com and major e-commerce platforms.