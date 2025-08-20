Tech Update Of The Day

LCP Wild Card Playoffs 2025 Set to Decide Asia Pacific’s Final Contender
The stage is set for the 2025 League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Wild Card Playoffs, running from August 28 to 31. Five regional champions — Yang Dae Pal (Indonesia), Faerie Charm (Malaysia/Singapore), Inferno Esports (Philippines), S8UL Esports (South Asia), and FULL SENSE (Thailand) — will clash in a high-stakes battle for a single berth in the LCP Promotion and Relegation Series.
The playoffs open with a round robin where every win, loss, and tie carries weight, before culminating in a bracket showdown. The winner will earn the chance to represent the wild card regions at the LCP Arena in Taipei, fighting for promotion into the league itself.
ASUS ROG NUC 2025 puts desktop-class gaming into a pint-sized PC
ASUS Republic of Gamers has unveiled the ROG NUC 2025, a compact gaming PC that delivers top-tier performance in a sub-three-liter form factor. Built around Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, the ROG NUC can handle up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and supports lightning-fast PCIe Gen 5 SSDs.
Designed for creators and gamers who crave power without the bulk, the ROG NUC offers AI-enhanced graphics, ultra-quiet triple-fan cooling, WiFi 7, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. ASUS has yet to confirm pricing or launch date.
Vertiv OneCore Targets AI Data Center Surge with Prefabricated Infrastructure
Vertiv has launched OneCore, a prefabricated data center solution designed to speed up deployment of high-density sites powering AI, HPC, and next-gen workloads. The factory-assembled system integrates power, thermal, and IT infrastructure into a modular design that can scale from 5 to 50 MW and support up to 944 racks.
“Vertiv OneCore is our answer to reducing complexity and enabling speed in building data center capacity at scale,” said Viktor Petik, senior vice president at Vertiv. The system promises faster builds, lower risk, and simplified compliance as demand for AI-ready infrastructure accelerates.
Inbase Launches Boom Party 210 and 110 Speakers with 100W Audio and Karaoke Features
Inbase Technologies has expanded its party speaker lineup with the launch of Boom Party 210 and Boom Party 110, delivering 100W of punchy, bass-rich audio. Aimed at the festive season, both speakers offer up to 8 hours of playtime, dual wireless karaoke mics, LED sync lights, guitar input, and a trolley-style portable design.
“We’ve designed the Boom Party range for users who want power, portability, and a true party-ready experience,” said Nitesh Kumbhat, Co-Founder of Inbase Technologies.
Priced at ₹9,499, the speakers are available across Amazon, Flipkart, and major retail outlets.
Milagrow BlackCat 25 ULTRA brings AI to Indian homes with self emptying vacuum
Milagrow has introduced the BlackCat 25 ULTRA, India’s first AI powered robotic vacuum with a self emptying bagless design. With a three liter bin that stores dust for up to seventy days, it aims to make home cleaning virtually hands free.
The device combines twelve thousand Pascal suction, EV grade battery power, and smart LiDAR mapping for precise, efficient cleaning. It vacuums and mops in a Y shaped motion that mimics manual scrubbing, and resumes where it left off after charging.
Amit Gupta, Milagrow’s Senior VP, called the launch a move toward cleaner, smarter living. Priced at Rs 30,990, the robot is now available online.
India moves to outlaw real-money games in sweeping online gaming crackdown
India is set to outlaw all online games involving cash rewards, including those labeled as “skill-based,” under the newly proposed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The legislation carves out space for e-sports and casual gaming but slams the door on real-money competitions, aiming to curb addiction, fraud, and financial harm. Platforms violating the law could face multi-crore fines and prison terms. The bill also calls for a central authority to classify and monitor games across states. If passed, it would radically reshape India’s fragmented and fast-growing online gaming landscape.
ASUS ROG Marks 30 Years with Monster RTX 5090 Anniversary Edition
At Gamescom 2025, ASUS Republic of Gamers unveiled the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 30th Anniversary Edition, a card built to celebrate three decades of graphics innovation. It fuses legacy design cues with bleeding-edge engineering, packing liquid metal thermal compound, a full-copper vapor chamber, quad-fan cooling, and support for up to 800 watts when paired with ASUS’s BTF motherboards. The special edition even revives overclocker-friendly features like Memory Defroster and a triple-thick copper PCB layer. Availability and pricing remain under wraps, but ASUS is teasing giveaways through its “Cheers to 30 Years” virtual event.