Tech Update Of The Day

Acer bets big on AI hardware from pocketable power to hospital wards
Acer didn’t hold back at this year’s IFA in Berlin. From pocket-sized AI workstations to laptops that double as gaming rigs and a healthcare AI assistant cutting doctor paperwork, the company wants AI everywhere.
A desk-sized supercomputer
The star of the showcase was the Veriton GN100, a mini workstation packing NVIDIA’s Grace Blackwell Superchip. Despite its tiny 1.5 kg frame, it delivers up to 1 PFLOPS of AI performance. Two units can even link together to run models with 400 billion parameters. Acer is pitching it as a way to bring heavy AI work off the cloud and onto the desk, promising both privacy and speed.
Gaming laptops go pro
The Predator Helios 18P AI stole attention with its blend of gaming power and workstation muscle. Built with Intel’s latest Core Ultra 9 processor and an NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU, it carries up to 192 GB of error-correcting memory overkill for most gamers but a gift for AI developers and content creators. Acer also refreshed its Nitro lineup for casual players, bringing RTX 50-series graphics and better cooling to more affordable machines.
A cure for paperwork
In a surprise pivot, Acer Medical unveiled aiMed, an AI-powered system that transcribes doctors’ voice notes into structured records. With physicians spending up to a quarter of their time on documentation, the tool aims to give them hours back with patients.
Lighter, smarter, everywhere
Acer filled out its lineup with the TravelMate X14 AI for businesses, the featherlight Swift Air 16, new AI-driven Iconia tablets, and its first Chromebook with MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra processor.
From living rooms to hospital corridors, Acer’s message at IFA was clear: AI isn’t a feature anymore, it’s the whole product.
Astra Security launches platform to expose hidden API threats
Astra Security has unveiled a new API Security Platform designed to spot and shut down one of the fastest-growing attack vectors in tech: insecure and undocumented APIs. The company says the system goes beyond standard scanners by discovering so-called zombie and shadow APIs endpoints that linger unnoticed or sit outside official controls and subjecting them to automated and manual penetration testing.
The stakes are rising. APIs now power everything from banking logins to medical records, yet many organizations have little visibility into how many are running or what data they expose. Industry reports show demand for API penetration testing has surged 90 percent in the past year as incidents tied to AI agent APIs and bot misuse pile up.
Astra’s platform analyzes live traffic, applies more than 15,000 test cases, and brings in certified security experts for deeper checks. The company argues that this hybrid approach closes gaps before attackers can exploit them, a crucial shift as API sprawl accelerates across cloud environments.
Windows 11 edges closer to rollout with Release Preview update
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build into its Release Preview channel, the final stage before a public rollout. The update focuses on performance improvements, bug fixes, and subtle design refinements, positioning the operating system for a wider launch.
The Release Preview channel serves as Microsoft’s proving ground, allowing testers and businesses to gauge stability before mass adoption. Updates here rarely introduce dramatic shifts but instead polish features already in place, from taskbar responsiveness to system settings. These finishing touches matter as Microsoft works to reassure cautious enterprises still relying on Windows 10.
Windows 11 has seen steady growth since its debut, but hesitation over compatibility and reliability has slowed its expansion. By advancing this build to Release Preview, Microsoft is signaling confidence that the system is ready for broader deployment. If feedback stays positive, the update could move swiftly into the hands of millions.
CLAW debuts Lift Pro X11 and Lift Max X16 laptop stands in India
CLAW has launched two premium metal laptop stands, the Lift Pro X11 and Lift Max X16, aimed at professionals, creators, and gamers seeking ergonomic comfort and performance. The X11 features a 360-degree rotating base, multiple tilt adjustments, and foldable portability, making it ideal for both office and home setups. The X16 adds a quiet cooling fan, RGB lighting, and dual USB ports for active cooling and connectivity during heavy workloads or gaming sessions. Both stands support laptops up to 17 inches and 8 kg. Priced at Rs 1,490 and Rs 2,490, they are available on Originshop and Amazon.
Dolby Vision 2 promises smarter, sharper TV picture quality
Dolby has unveiled Dolby Vision 2, a major update to its high dynamic range technology that powers some of the world’s most advanced TVs. The company says the upgrade introduces a redesigned image engine, new AI-driven “Content Intelligence” features, and creative tools that give filmmakers more control over how their work appears on screen.
The launch comes as TVs grow brighter, sharper, and more colorful. Dolby Vision 2 taps into those capabilities with bi-directional tone mapping for richer contrast and precision tools like “Light Sense” and “Precision Black,” which adjust to ambient light while maintaining artistic intent. The system even adds sports and gaming modes to fine-tune motion and color.
Hisense will be the first manufacturer to bring Dolby Vision 2 to its premium MiniLED models, while French broadcaster CANAL+ has pledged content support across films, series, and live sports. Dolby is positioning the technology as the next leap forward in home viewing.
Hudle debuts GRIP, India’s first rating system for racket sports
Hudle, India’s largest sports-tech platform, has launched GRIP (Game Rating Index for Players), the country’s first rating and scoring system for racket sports. Designed on a 1–7 scale powered by real match data, GRIP helps players of pickleball, padel, and badminton track progress, find balanced competition, and showcase their skill with credibility. Backed by icons like Ajinkya Rahane, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Gaurav Kapur, Hudle aims to make sport more accessible across 80 cities. With over 1.5 million players already on the platform, Hudle says GRIP will be central to building India’s most trusted community for recreational athletes.