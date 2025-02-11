Subscribe

Tech Buzz: Elon Musk’s OpenAI Takeover Bid, Apple’s Urgent iOS Fix & Truke’s New TWS Launch

Stay updated with the latest tech news! From smartphone launches to AI breakthroughs, software updates, and gadget trends—get your daily dose of top tech updates in one place.

PCQ Bureau
Tech updates of the day
-> Elon Musk wants to buy OpenAI.

Well, most of you might have been startled, but as it seems, Elon Musk has thrown his hat into the ring with a whopping $97.4 billion bid to buy that darling of the tech world that birthed ChatGPT.

Almost as surprising was the confirmation of this investment, which, according to Musk’s lawyer Marc Toberoff, involved a full buyout of the company’s assets.

This shows just how real the value of AI is that’s driving other directions in AI research that had been dormant for years.

-> Apple patches its flaw.

Once again, Apple proves it will never wrong its customers as it surprised users with an iOS 18.3.1 update to fix a vulnerability used by law enforcement to unlock seized iPhones. Apple called it an “extremely sophisticated attack,” which is just another chapter in the never-ending game of cat and mouse between you, the tech companies, and the hackers.

-> Truke Launches Buds Echo with 24-Bit Spatial Audio at ₹1,299

Truke Buds Echo_1

A little over a month after inviting the audience to its Buds Echo, a new player in the audio space, Truke has launched the TWS Buds Echo. They offer lossless 24-bit spatial audio that is sure to send you into a three-dimensional sound euphoria, provided by 13mm titanium drivers, Quad Mic PureVoice ENC, and that "ultra-low latency" 40ms to ensure immersive audio, clear calls, and gaming. Dual connectivity on a single pair of earbuds that comes with a whopping 70 hours of playtime, perfect for multitasking. The finish blends pearl essence with translucent material for a fashion statement. Launch price beginning at ₹1,299 on February 18; ₹1,499 thereafter on Amazon, Flipkart, and Truke.in. It comes with a one-year warranty and has over 350 service centers across India.

