Tech Buzz: Elon Musk’s OpenAI Takeover Bid, Apple’s Urgent iOS Fix & Truke’s New TWS Launch

-> Elon Musk wants to buy OpenAI.
Well, most of you might have been startled, but as it seems, Elon Musk has thrown his hat into the ring with a whopping $97.4 billion bid to buy that darling of the tech world that birthed ChatGPT.
Almost as surprising was the confirmation of this investment, which, according to Musk’s lawyer Marc Toberoff, involved a full buyout of the company’s assets.
This shows just how real the value of AI is that’s driving other directions in AI research that had been dormant for years.
-> Apple patches its flaw.
Once again, Apple proves it will never wrong its customers as it surprised users with an iOS 18.3.1 update to fix a vulnerability used by law enforcement to unlock seized iPhones. Apple called it an “extremely sophisticated attack,” which is just another chapter in the never-ending game of cat and mouse between you, the tech companies, and the hackers.
-> Truke Launches Buds Echo with 24-Bit Spatial Audio at ₹1,299
A little over a month after inviting the audience to its Buds Echo, a new player in the audio space, Truke has launched the TWS Buds Echo. They offer lossless 24-bit spatial audio that is sure to send you into a three-dimensional sound euphoria, provided by 13mm titanium drivers, Quad Mic PureVoice ENC, and that "ultra-low latency" 40ms to ensure immersive audio, clear calls, and gaming. Dual connectivity on a single pair of earbuds that comes with a whopping 70 hours of playtime, perfect for multitasking. The finish blends pearl essence with translucent material for a fashion statement. Launch price beginning at ₹1,299 on February 18; ₹1,499 thereafter on Amazon, Flipkart, and Truke.in. It comes with a one-year warranty and has over 350 service centers across India.