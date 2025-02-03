Tech updates of the day: OpenAI research tool, smartphones launches and more

OpenAI new Research tool for users
OpenAI has just launched a new AI tool called Deep Research, aimed at assisting users in online complex research. The corporation unveiled the new tool on YouTube following another AI feature that can perform many tasks from grocery shopping to restaurant reservations.
It would collect data about lots of material from other various online sources, images or PDFs-all synthesised to form short concise reports which are usually expected from a human for 30 minutes to 30 days while taking approximately five to thirty minutes with relation to the content.
What Deep Research has:
Advanced AI Agent: Unlike most chatbots, Deep Research is an AI agent that can interface with multiple online services and software to conduct highly complex research activities independently.
Accurate Data Gathering: It utilizes OpenAI's latest reasoning technology to process and aggregate information from hundreds of online sources for reports as exhaustive as those provided by research analysts.
User-Friendly Interface: Starting a research task by using the interface of ChatGPT, a user may just type a prompt. Furthermore, it can even take extra files for context. There is a summarized view of its research in a sidebar
Tecno Pova 7 SeriesThe
Tecno Pova 7 series will be released in February. According to a teaser image the company has shared, the Pova 7 is going to feature an LED light surrounding its triple-camera configuration. This may be a photography-centric smartphone that offers a triple camera system and other competitive specifications with some AI capabilities.
AI tool for Roti
A new AI tool called RotiChecker.ai has gained popularity as it evaluates the roundness of rotis. The application, developed by Animesh Chouhan, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, analyzes images of rotis and assigns them a "roundness score." A Twitter user had shared a picture of her almost perfect roti, prompting Chouhan to respond with an analysis that awarded it a score of 91 out of 100.