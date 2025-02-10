Subscribe

0

Advertisment
News smartphones

Tech Updates: India’s First Drone Centres in Odisha, PlayStation Plus Extension, iQOO 12 OS Updates & AnyDesk Security Alert

The tech world is buzzing with exciting developments and innovations every day, let's find out what's new has been introduced, and stay tuned for the latest announcements.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
Updated On
New Update
Tech updates of the day (1)

Tech updates of the day (1)

Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

-> Sony offers PlayStation Plus users a 5-day extension

Advertisment

Sony announced on Sunday that all subscribers to PlayStation Plus would get automatic extra time, as a worldwide outage brought the PlayStation Network (PSN) down for almost 18 hours on Friday and Saturday.

"Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience," the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant said in a post on X on Sunday, without specifying the cause of the outage. 

Advertisment

-> iQOO 12 New Offers 4 Years of OS Updates

iQOO has announced an updated software update policy with 4 years of FunTouch OS updates and 5 years of security patches for iQOO 12. With this update, iQOO 12 users will be able to enjoy an even better experience with the latest OS features and improvements till 2027, as well as stay protected with enhanced security patches until 2028. 

The new update cycle by iQOO reinforces its dedication to security, longevity, and performance ensuring devices stay up to date, run smoothly and deliver long-term value with a seamless user experience.  

Advertisment

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a: Expected Changes & Unknown Facts You Should Know!

What new features we can expect for iPhone in iOS 18.4?

Apple M5 silicon chip: Productions begins in collaboration with multiple semiconductor companies

Advertisment

-> AnyDesk Vulnerability Poses Security Risk, Urgent Update Advised

An issue with Windows background image empathy was critical and pointed towards privilege escalation and could be triggered by local attackers. The attacker, however, could gain access to system-protected files through symbolic links, along with possible credential theft and/or full admin control. This resulted in a CVSS score of 5.5.

Advertisment

Since there is a public exploit, it is now a grave risk. The patch is included in AnyDesk version 9.0.1. Users and organizations should promptly upgrade to avoid falling victim to this ultimatum. Even if it appears as nothing to worry about, there may be quite some chaos underneath if the keen alertness that should be maintained in cybersecurity doesn't hold.

-> India’s First Drone Centres of Excellence Launched in Odisha by MP Sujeet Kumar 

Advertisment
MP Sujeet Kumar
MP Sujeet Kumar

 Kalahandi, India—10 February 2025— Responding to the needs of his constituents, Sujeet Kumar, MP, has initiated the launch of India's first-ever Drone Centres of Excellence (CoEs) under the villages of Sagada and Bhatangpadar in Kalahandi district, Odisha. Empowering the tribal youth and women through drone technology skills is a major step to achieving economic independence for them.

As per the PM Modi policy for drone operations across India, the centers will be funded by ₹10 lacs from the MPLADS and will provide training on drone piloting and maintenance, along with job placements provided by IG Drones and NSDC. They also comprise PM Modi's "Drone Didis," through which women will be empowered in agriculture and tech-based industries.

Advertisment

With the continued growth in the drone industry, Kalahandi is poised to become a tech prowess, bridging the rural-urban divide while supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

playstations iqoo
Advertisment

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: