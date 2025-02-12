Tech Update Of The Day: Samsung’s One UI 7, OpenAI’s AI Breakthrough, BGMI’s New Event & Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch

-> Samsung Unveils One UI 7: Smarter & Faster
The new Galaxy S25 series takes the AI experience to the next level. Instant updates to Brief, Circle Search improvements for better accessibility, and AI-assisted multitasking for switching between apps. The video scroll view got a facelift, with stackable widgets and better privacy controls for easier usability. Other S23 and S24 devices will also get the update, with many more to follow. One UI 7 is making Galaxy phones smarter, faster, and more contextual!
For more info read here-> One UI 7 Update for Samsung Phones: Know about the Latest Upgrades!
-> OpenAI’s CEO on AI’s Future
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, called their latest AI agent, Deep Research, a game changer, which has already completed 5% of economic tasks in just 9 days of its launch. He said we need global frameworks for AI safety, fairness, and ethics. Altman believes responsible AI deployment will empower individuals and industries to grow the economy while minimizing risks. His vision is about the future of work, innovation, and human-AI collaboration.
-> BGMI’s Heroes Ka Mahayuddh Event & New Game Modes!
- Heroes Ka Mahayuddh Season 1 Event
Krafton has dropped Heroes Ka Mahayuddh Season 1 for BGMI with 20 top gaming creators from India, including Mortal, Snax, Jonathan Gaming, and Payal Gaming. The event is live till March 10, and players along with their communities will fight to be on the top of the leaderboard.
- New Modes in BGMI-Wow Wakao Series
Also new is the Wow Wakao series, where small and weird format maps are featured with different mechanics. Players will have new challenges to chew on; possible scenarios include Aim Academy, Attack on Titan, Robot Shibuya Courtyard TDM, Tank Warfare, and many more!
-> Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 launched in India
Apple's Beats has launched its new fitness-focused earbuds—Powerbeats Pro 2—in India. Priced at Rs 29,900, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will go on sale from February 13, in Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange colours.
"Powerbeats Pro 2 is the best-selling product in Beats history—designed to endure tough training sessions and powered by our most advanced technology and immersive sound. With workout-friendly heart rate monitoring, Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency mode, Powerbeats Pro 2 sets a new standard in audio engineered for fitness," Apple Vice President of Music, Sports, and Beats, Oliver Schusser, wrote in a statement.
-> SEBI Fines Link Intime Rs 1 Lakh for TSR’s Cybersecurity Lapses
SEBI has slapped a fine of 1 lakh on Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. for the violations of cybersecurity rules committed by TSR Consultants Pvt. Ltd. before the merger of both companies. TSR had corrected 62 security vulnerabilities reported by the VAPT audit and delayed the closure reports for over a year before NCLT heard the matter. As per the merger agreement, Link Intime will be liable for the same. TSR has been penalized for other such infractions before. This is a message from the regulator to financial companies to take cybersecurity compliance very seriously and to address any vulnerabilities proactively to avoid penalties.