Telegram strengthens trust with passkeys and protected gift purchases

Telegram’s newest update focuses on fundamentals. By replacing SMS logins with passkeys, adding built-in protection for digital gift purchases, and streamlining how users add music to Stories, the platform is addressing everyday risks faced by millions of users without adding friction.

Why Telegram is moving away from SMS logins

The standout feature in Telegram’s latest platform update is support for passkeys, a modern authentication method designed to replace traditional SMS-based one-time passwords.

SMS verification has long been a weak point in account security. It is vulnerable to phishing attacks, SIM swap fraud, and network failures, especially when users travel or change carriers. Passkeys remove these risks by relying on device-level authentication, such as a PIN, fingerprint, or Face ID. With passkeys, login credentials are protected using encrypted cryptographic keys stored locally on the user’s device rather than being transmitted over networks. Telegram says these keys can securely sync across trusted devices using services such as iCloud Keychain and Google Password Manager.

Users can enable passkeys from Settings > Privacy and Security. Telegram still recommends keeping a phone number linked as a fallback recovery option, reinforcing a layered security approach instead of a single point of failure.

A practical response to digital gift scams

Telegram is also addressing a growing issue on messaging platforms: fraud and disputes linked to digital gifts and peer-to-peer transactions. The update introduces secure gift purchase offers, allowing users to make direct, time-bound offers to buy gifts displayed on another user’s profile. Transactions can be completed using Stars or TON, Telegram’s supported in-app currencies.

To reduce abuse and misunderstandings, Telegram has added several safeguards:

Payments are reserved, not transferred, during the offer window.

Funds are automatically refunded if an offer is declined or expires.

Sellers can compare offers against a gift’s estimated value.

Ownership transfers instantly inside the app after acceptance.

By keeping transactions internal and transparent, Telegram aims to protect both buyers and sellers without pushing users to external platforms or informal agreements.

Stories get faster with built-in audio

Beyond security, Telegram has also refined its Stories experience. Users can now add audio directly from their profile playlist through the Sticker menu, reducing the number of steps needed to publish content. The update reflects Telegram’s focus on quick, low-friction content creation, particularly for users who share frequently and expect tools to stay out of the way.

What this update says about Telegram’s direction

Individually, these changes may appear modest. Together, they point to a clear strategy.

Telegram is:

replacing fragile login systems with phishing-resistant passkeys,

adding built-in protections to in-app transactions, and

improving creative tools without complicating the user experience.

The result is a platform that treats security and usability as defaults, not trade-offs. For users, that means fewer risks, fewer steps, and fewer reasons to worry about everyday actions like logging in or sending digital gifts. In a messaging landscape crowded with features and noise, Telegram’s latest update focuses on something simpler and more important: trust.

