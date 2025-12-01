TEMPT Trigo 15W MagSafe Wallet Charge: The Ultimate 3-in-1 Phone Stand

Smartphone routines often involve awkward workarounds: propping devices on makeshift stands, digging for cards during quick payments, or waking up to a battery that barely charged. TEMPT says its latest add-on, called Trigo, is built to streamline these tasks through a single attachment that snaps onto the back of a phone and stays there during regular use.

Advertisment

The accessory combines a MagSafe wallet, a wireless charger, and a mobile stand. It works with iPhones out of the box and can support Android models through a bundled magnetic ring. TEMPT positions the Trigo 15W MagSafe Wallet Charger as a carry-light solution for people who do not want to juggle multiple items while traveling between home, office, and campus.

Charging on the Move with the Trigo Trigo 15W MagSafe Wallet Charger

The Trigo’s wireless charging system delivers up to 15W. It can power phones, earbuds, or smartwatches without a cable. Once aligned with the device, it draws energy from any connected charger or power bank.

The main difference from desk-bound wireless pads is mobility. Users can pick up the phone and continue chatting, scrolling, or commuting while the magnetic wireless charger stays attached. This approach extends wireless charging beyond static surfaces, fitting more easily into morning travel or late-night routines.

Advertisment

Strong Magnetic Grip for Daily Bumps

A key part of the design is a 3800-GS magnetic hold, which TEMPT says is roughly four times stronger than common magnetic chargers. The company claims this keeps the phone steady during sudden movements, crowded trains, or uneven roads.

The MagSafe wallet component fits up to three cards and some cash. It includes an easy-pull opening so cards slide out quickly. NFC tap-and-go cards work through the wallet, allowing digital payments without removing anything.

Folding Stand for Hands-Free Use

Trigo also folds into a phone stand when needed. It holds the phone upright during video calls, recipes, shows, or long flights. It supports both vertical and horizontal orientations and keeps the phone in place even while charging. This layout removes the need for separate stands or makeshift supports during online classes or café work sessions.

Advertisment

The entire attachment measures about 11 mm in thickness. It is made from PU leather with visible stitching, aiming for a slimmer profile that can fit into pockets or bags without adding noticeable bulk.

A Compact Pitch for Simpler Phone Habits

Trigo brings multiple everyday functions into one accessory. Rather than offering new features, it repositions familiar ones into a more consolidated format. For users who prefer to travel light and reduce separate add-ons, the all-in-one layout may appeal as a practical companion for busy days.