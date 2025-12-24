What ChatGPT learned about you in 2025

Spotify Wrapped changed how people look at music habits. Now, ChatGPT wants the same moment of self-reflection, but with conversations instead of playlists.

OpenAI has rolled out “Your Year with ChatGPT,” a year-end recap that shows users how they interacted with the AI throughout 2025. The feature is live for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and it is available across free, Plus, and Pro plans.

At first glance, the recap feels playful. Poems, colorful graphics, and tongue-in-cheek awards dominate the experience. Look closer, and it becomes something else entirely: a data-driven snapshot of how deeply artificial intelligence has slipped into everyday thinking, problem-solving, and emotional processing.

What the ChatGPT recap actually tracks

The recap pulls directly from a user’s chat history and saved memory settings. Once triggered, either through the app or by asking ChatGPT directly, it walks users through a structured breakdown of their year.

The experience begins with a short poem designed to capture the “vibe” of a user’s interactions. From there, it moves into hard numbers:

Total messages sent

Number of chats started

The single chattiest day of the year

Images generated using AI tools

Even the number of em dashes exchanged in conversations

It also highlights the most common themes across chats, evaluates chat style and tone, and assigns playful archetypes such as “tinkerer,” “strategist,” or “creative debugger.”

For many users, the numbers came as a shock. Online posts show people realizing just how often they turned to ChatGPT for advice, explanations, reassurance, or late-night spirals.

Fun design with serious data underneath

OpenAI positions the feature as lightweight, privacy-forward, and user-controlled. The recap is not forced on users and does not open automatically. It is only available to those who have reference chat history and saved memories turned on, and who meet a minimum activity threshold. Team, Enterprise, and Education accounts are excluded, likely due to stricter data handling rules.

Visually, the recap borrows heavily from familiar year-end formats. There are bold graphics, AI-generated pixel art inspired by a user’s interests, and even interactive elements that offer playful predictions for the coming year. The tone is warm, encouraging, and sometimes flattering. Several users noticed that ChatGPT’s descriptions leaned toward praise, highlighting curiosity, clarity, and creativity.

The moment of discomfort behind the delight

While many users enjoyed the recap, it also triggered unease.

Seeing thousands of messages laid out in numbers forced a moment of reflection. How much thinking had been outsourced? How much personal context had been shared? How dependent had conversations with an AI become?

That discomfort is amplified by recent confirmation from OpenAI of a data breach. Even though OpenAI reassures users that memory features can be disabled or edited, the recap quietly reminds people that every insight comes from stored data.

The settings are adjustable. Users can turn off memory features entirely or selectively delete specific memories. Still, the recap makes one thing clear: convenience and personalization are built on retention.

A signal of where AI products are heading

“Your Year with ChatGPT” is more than a novelty feature. It reflects how AI products are evolving from tools into companions that track behavior, habits, and identity.

By transforming raw usage data into stories, awards, and visuals, OpenAI reframes analytics as self-discovery. The experience does not just tell users what they did. It suggests who they are.

This shift mirrors a broader trend across consumer apps, where yearly recaps blend entertainment with introspection. ChatGPT’s version stands out because the content being summarized is thought itself, written in prompts and replies.

ChatGPT’s year-end recap feels lighthearted, but it carries weight.

It shows how artificial intelligence has become a space where people test ideas, ask personal questions, and work through uncertainty. It also exposes how much data that process generates, stores, and reinterprets.

For young users especially, the recap acts as a quiet checkpoint. Not just of productivity or creativity, but of reliance.

As AI becomes more woven into daily life, features like this will likely become normal. The question is no longer whether AI remembers, but how comfortable users are with seeing that memory reflected back at them.