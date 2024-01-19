Noise ColorFit Chrome: Stylish Design Elevates Your Wrist Game

India has seen the unveiling of Noise ColorFit Chrome, which will soon be available for purchase there. The 1.85-inch AMOLED screen on the wristwatch can accommodate many watch faces. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling. It has a body made of stainless steel and is available in three different colours. The Noise Health Suite, which supports heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle tracking, is also included with the smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Chrome cost and availability in India

The Noise ColorFit Chrome is available in Elite Black, Elite Midnight Gold, and Elite Silver colour options, costing Rs. 5,000 in India. Sales of the smartwatch will begin on 19 January at 12 p.m. IST. The Noise ColorFit Chrome watch may be purchased for Rs. 4,000 with a pre-reserve, which is available for Rs. 499.

Additional perks up to Rs. 2,500 are available with the pre-reserve pass, which includes discounts of up to Rs. 1,000 on Noise i1 smart spectacles and Rs. 1,500 off Noise Luna smart rings.

Noise ColorFit Chrome features and specifications

The 1.85-inch AMOLED screen of the Noise ColorFit Chrome is claimed to allow more than 100 configurable watch faces. The smartwatch has an increased calling range for Bluetooth and utilises Noise Tru Sync technology. The watch's body has a push button and a functional crown used for application navigation.

Like most fitness trackers, the ColorFit Chrome model has heart rate, and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitors in addition to the Noise Health Suite. It also assists in tracking users' sleep cycles and stress levels. An additional feature of the watch is a menstrual cycle tracker. It offers automatic workout detection and over 100 built-in sports modes.

Noise ColorFit Chrome can be used in conjunction with the NoiseFit programme and is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. In addition, it has access to the camera, music controls, reminders, alarms, weather updates, and notifications. Although the watch's battery capacity is still unknown, it is said to have a 10-hour battery life.