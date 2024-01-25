Nokia G42 Soon to Get Android 14 Update in India

Certain Android device manufacturers, like Samsung and Google, are very adept at providing updates; other manufacturers include Motorola and HMD Global.
In the latter case, Nokia has at least begun to release Android 14 for the June-announced Nokia G42. Hopefully, this won't be the final HMD device to run the updated operating system that Google released many months ago, but HMD hasn't yet released a list of compatible phones.
Nokia G42 Android 14 Update
It looks like the rollout has started only in India. The update arrives as a 2.68GB over-the-air download, so make sure you're getting it over a network that's reliable enough and fast enough. After installing the update, you will be running software version V2.160 and will have the December 2023 security patch level.
As always with this type of post, remember that many are likely to be distributed, so if you have a G42 purchased in India, it may not be listed yet. But now that the distribution is underway, it should only be a matter of days. Then we hope that more countries will get it.
Both the Nokia G60 and Nokia X30 were recently spotted on Geekbench with Android 14, so HMD Global is clearly testing their release. Maybe that means they're next in line.
Oppo and Nokia collaboration
Nokia has reportedly signed a 5G patent cross-licensing agreement with global smartphone brand OPPO, covering key Nokia mobile phone technology innovations. Under the new agreement, OPPO will pay royalties and retention fees to cover periods of non-payment.
The agreement resolves all pending patent disputes between the parties in all jurisdictions, as further stated in the report. The terms of the contract remain confidential as agreed between the parties, as the company’s state in their press release.