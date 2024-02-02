Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed for India Launch: Release Date, Specs, & Price Predictions Based on Leaks

Nothing Phone 2a will soon be available in India. The UK brand, led by Carl Pei, was revealed on Thursday (1 February) following some initial conjecture. Nothing has been informed about the new handset's precise launch date and specifications, but it is teasing its arrival via an event page on its India website. Nothing has released two phones thus far: Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2. The Phone 2a is projected to be a mid-range offering. It is confirmed that we will provide an update over Nothing Phone 1.
Upcoming smartphone: The Phone 2a
Nothing, via its newsroom, released the name of its upcoming smartphone, the Phone 2a. The brand announced the name as part of its quarterly Community Update. Nothing has created a landing page on its India website to tease the release of the new handset with a 'coming soon' title. Customers interested in receiving the most recent launch updates can click the "Notify Me" button on the website.
The landing page only reveals a little about the Nothing Phone 2a. Still, the business claims that it was designed to offer the best everyday smartphone experience possible, doubling down on fundamental user demands and leveraging all of Nothing's expertise and craftsmanship. The handset, nicknamed Aerodactyl, is said to use some of last year's Nothing Phone 2 capabilities. It is said to provide an improved experience over the Nothing Phone 1.
Although the business has yet to confirm the launch date of Nothing Phone 2a, it is widely expected to debut at the Mobile World Congress (2024) in Barcelona.
Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Price
The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a mid-range phone with a price tag of EUR 400 (approximately Rs. 37,000) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is claimed to be available in the 12GB+256GB configuration as well. The Nothing Phone 2a handset could come in black or white.
Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications
According to previous leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a will operate on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It could come preloaded with Android 14's Nothing OS 2.5 and have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to have a dual rear camera configuration consisting of a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide aperture. The Nothing Phone 2a phone is expected to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor.