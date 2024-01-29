Nothing Phone 2a Gets Certified, Charging Speed Revealed

The company's rumoured midrange Phone 2a, or Nothing Phone 2a, is anticipated to launch at the end of February as the company's first smartphone featuring a MediaTek CPU. Previous leaks of the device's specifications and colour possibilities have given smartphone enthusiasts a better understanding of what to expect from the device. After being featured on several certification websites, the Nothing Phone 2a phone has now been seen on the TUV certification site, along with information about its charging characteristics.

Nothing Phone 2a: Listing

91Mobiles discovered a listing for the alleged Nothing Phone 2a with model number A142 on the TUV certification website. The magazine claims that the Nothing Phone 2a listing indicates that it will enable 45W charging, much like the Nothing Phone 2. The Nothing Phone 2a's compatibility for wireless charging is unknown.

The listing also indicates that the Nothing Phone 2a will not use a proprietary charging protocol but will support the USB Power Delivery (PD) standard. This implies that the Nothing Phone 2a should be able to be charged using any USB PD compliant charger.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Specifications

Previous reports have led us to believe that MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor, accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, will power the Nothing Phone 2a. It is also reported to include a 6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and comes pre-installed with Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14.

The Nothing Phone 2a is believed to include two cameras on its back: a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera for taking pictures and recording videos. There are also rumours that the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera.

Nothing is anticipated to be revealed about the new low-cost smartphone at the company's upcoming event, which is slated to occur at Mobile World Congress (2024). Although the firm has not announced its plans to produce a new phone, recent reports indicate it will likely debut at Nothing's event on 27 February.