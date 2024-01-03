Nu Republic launches Jaxxbuds, first True Wireless Earphones

Nu Republic has launched its first true wireless earphones Jaxxbuds. Priced at INR 3,299, Jaxxbuds features Nu Republic’s proprietary X-Bass technology and an array of features to deliver an unparalleled music experience. The earphones are currently available for purchase on the Nu Republic’s website and e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

Advertisment

Equipped with 8mm Neodymium magnetic drivers and weighing just 68 grams, the earphones deliver powerful sound with deep bass. The true wireless earphones offer up to 5 hours playtime on a single charge, coupled with a sleek charging case, that can recharge these earphones up to 5 times.

The Bluetooth V5.0 technology in Jaxxbuds offers seamless wireless connection with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs while the IPX5 built makes it splash and sweat resistant. The earphones feature touch sensor controls that enable users to attend calls, play and pause music without even looking at their phones. The wireless earphones are crafted with the finest quality material that exudes luxe urban look.

Commenting on the launch, Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Nu Republic, “Exciting times continue here at Nu Republic, in our quest to be the go-to brand for the youth in India. Jaxxbuds is the latest example where we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and bringing cutting edge technology to mass-market and providing the very best audio experience for fans.”

Advertisment

The sleek charging case of the earphones comes with an integrated power bank that can charge the device unto 5 times (25 hours of battery life) whenever they run out of juice. Additionally, the earphones come with a sturdy slim case that can easily slide into the pocket, making it a perfect choice for people on the go. The trendy minimalistic design of the earphones meets the style quotient for modern audiophiles.

Key Specifications: