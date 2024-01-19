<strong>On the verge of a quantum revolution</strong>

In the evolving landscape of quantum computing in 2024, the industry's emphasis has transitioned from sheer qubit quantity to a focus on enhancing qubit quality and reducing errors. This strategic shift is imperative for the development of fault-tolerant quantum systems, marking a crucial step in the practical application of quantum computing.

Advertisment

As we stand on the cusp of 2024, the quantum computing domain undergoes a profound metamorphosis, propelling us from the theoretical realms of qubits into the tangible realm of fault-tolerant quantum systems. In an exclusive interview with Amitkumar Shrivastava, Head AI at Fujitsu India and a Global Fujitsu Distinguished Engineer, we delve into the intricacies of this quantum evolution.

Qubit Quality and Fault Tolerance: A Strategic Industry Pivot

In the evolving landscape of quantum computing in 2024, the industry's emphasis has transitioned from sheer qubit quantity to a focus on enhancing qubit quality and reducing errors. This strategic shift is imperative for the development of fault-tolerant quantum systems, marking a crucial step in the practical application of quantum computing.

Advertisment

Convergence of Quantum Computing and AI: A Symbiotic Relationship

As conventional computing approaches the limits set by Moore's Law, the convergence of quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has reached a critical juncture. Quantum computing emerges as a viable alternative, poised to revolutionize AI, cybersecurity, and various research domains. This symbiotic relationship is seen as essential for addressing global challenges, including climate change, through advanced simulations.

Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS): Democratizing Access

Advertisment

A noteworthy development in 2024 is the emergence of Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS). This trend is expected to democratize access to quantum computing, enabling a broader range of industries and research fields to leverage its capabilities without extensive in-house infrastructure.

Quantum Software Development Kits (SDKs): Bridging the Programming Gap

The influx of readily available Quantum Software Development Kits (SDKs) marks a significant trend. These kits serve as bridges for programmers with classical experience, facilitating their entry into the realm of quantum programming. This development underscores the growing demand for new programming languages, development tools, and educational initiatives to ensure equitable access and prevent monopolization.

Advertisment

Government Policies for Ethical Quantum Development

Governments worldwide are responding to the transformative potential of quantum technologies with policies aimed at guiding their ethical development and use. This reflects a collective effort to establish standards and frameworks in the rapidly advancing field of quantum computing.

AI-Driven Computational Brokers: Enhancing Efficiency

Advertisment

In 2024, there is anticipation of advancements in AI-driven computational brokers. These brokers are poised to play a pivotal role in determining the most efficient computational approaches—be they quantum, classical, or hybrid. The expected outcome is enhanced effectiveness in quantum operations and increased reliability of qubits.

A Pivotal Year for Quantum Computing

In summary, 2024 stands out as a pivotal year in the evolution of quantum computing, characterized by strategic industry shifts, the convergence of quantum computing and AI, and a focus on ethical development. With emerging trends such as QCaaS and advancements in computational approaches, quantum computing is progressively moving from theory to a more accessible and practical reality.