OnePlus 12 Price and Sale Date Leak Ahead of Launch: Price Revealed

The OnePlus 12 and 12R will make their formal debuts in India on 23 January at the "Smooth Beyond Belief" event. A new leak indicates the flagship phone's pricing one day before the official debut. It is expected to be available for purchase in the nation on 30 January. The OnePlus 12 debuted in China in December of the previous year. It is powered by a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
OnePlus 12R: May go on sale in February
Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), a well-known tipster, posted the OnePlus 12's pricing information on X (formerly Twitter). The device, in its basic version with 12GB RAM, will set you back Rs. 64,999, according to the source. It is reported that the 16GB RAM model will cost Rs. 69,999. The anticipated launch date is 30 January. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is anticipated to go on sale in February. These specifics match previous releases.
OnePlus 12: Launch Date and Price
On 23 January, the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event in India will unveil the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Amazon will offer them for sale.
The OnePlus 12 debuted in China in December of last year, retailing for CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 50,700) for the entry-level 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colorways are available in China.
OnePlus 12: Specifications
It is anticipated that the specifications of the OnePlus 12 model released in China will be comparable to those of the Indian version. The OnePlus 12 phone has a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. OnePlus 12 is powered by ColorOS 14, an Android 14-based operating system in China. Under the hood, it sports a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
The OnePlus 12 sports a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor that has been tuned for Hasselblad, as well as a triple camera arrangement at the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Its front camera is 32 megapixels. The OnePlus 12 phone has a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, 100W SuperVOOC charging, and 1TB of internal UFS 4 storage.