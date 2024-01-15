OnePlus 12 Price Leak Might Not Be What You Think: Details

The OnePlus 12 will be released in India on 23 January, along with the OnePlus 12R. Amazon India may have mistakenly exposed the flagship smartphone's price before its official debut. However, the e-commerce giant swiftly removed the pricing, but a tipster was able to capture a screenshot of the listing. The OnePlus 12 was first unveiled in China. OnePlus 12 has a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus 12's price on Amazon

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) observed the OnePlus 12's price on Amazon. According to the screenshot supplied by the tipster, the price will begin at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. However, when this article was written, the OnePlus 12's price details were unavailable on the Amazon site.

The OnePlus 12 will be launched in worldwide regions

The OnePlus 12 will be launched in worldwide regions, including India, on 23 January at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event. In addition, the OnePlus 12R will make its debut.

The OnePlus 12 was first released in China in December. The OnePlus 12 was released with a starting price of CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM+256GB storage combination. It comes in three colours in China: pale green, rock black, and white.

The OnePlus 12: Specifications

The Indian iteration of the OnePlus 12 is believed to feature identical characteristics to the device released in China. The OnePlus 12 is powered by Android 14 ColorOS 14. It features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The OnePlus 12 has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. OnePlus 12 is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The OnePlus 12 features a Hasselblad-tuned triple back camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It has up to 1TB of built-in UFS 4 storage and a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging.