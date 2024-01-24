OnePlus Buds 3 India Launch Unveils the Mystery: Dual Drivers, ANC, and More

The OnePlus Buds 3 are India's newest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headphones. They were launched on Tuesday. With its two drivers, the OnePlus Buds 3 can accommodate transparency mode and adaptive noise cancellation of up to 49 dB. The wireless headset has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and supports the dual connection capability offered by the manufacturer. According to OnePlus, it has a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge and 6.5 hours when ANC is turned on.

OnePlus Buds 3 availability and pricing in India

The cost of the OnePlus Buds 3 is Rs. 5,499 in India. Splendid Blue and Metallic Grey are the colour options available. Starting 6 February, they will be available in India through the OnePlus website, Amazon, and physical stores.

Specifications of the OnePlus Buds 3

There are two drivers in the recently revealed OnePlus Buds 3: a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. There are three microphones on the left and right earphones, each with a sensitivity of -38dB. Support for 49dB adaptive noise suppression is provided. For media and call management, the stems enable pressure-sensitive touch controls. You can also swipe up and down to adjust volume.

Support for the AAC, SBC, and LHDC 5.0 codecs is provided. Backs OnePlus claims to offer Hi-Res Audio compatibility certified by the Japan Audio Society (JAS). It supports Google Fast Pair and has a low-latency mode. By choosing the optional dual connection mode, you may also use the OnePlus Buds 3 with two devices at once.

According to the manufacturer, the OnePlus Buds 3 can playback for up to 6.5 hours when ANC is turned on and for 28 hours when the charging case is used. If you turned off ANC, the TWS headset advertised 10 hours of continuous usage and 44 hours with the charging case.

OnePlus claims that a 10-minute charge will provide the earphones with up to 7 hours of energy life. The charging case includes 520mAh and 58mAh batteries within each earphone. The OnePlus Buds 3 has a USB Type-C charging cord and is rated IP55 for dust and splash protection. Each TWS earphone is 31.68x20.22x24.4mm and weighs 4.8g, while the casing is 58.72x50.15x25.81mm and weighs 40.8g.