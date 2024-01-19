OnePlus Buds 3 to Launch on 23th January, Battery and Charging Details Out

Advertisment

Highlights

On January 23, the OnePlus Buds 3 will be on sale in India.

When completely charged, the earphones should provide 44 hours of listening time.

Advertisment

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be replaced by the Buds 3 when they debut.

The OnePlus Buds 3 will go on sale in India later this month, after its release in China, along with the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. The Chinese version's specifications are previously known, but the business is now disclosing information on the Indian version, including its battery and charging capabilities. Let's find out the details.

OnePlus Buds 3 Battery Details

Advertisment

Tthe company announced that the OnePlus Buds 3 offers 44 hours of playback on a full charge. A quick 10-minute charge offers 7 hours of playback time on the upcoming OnePlus Buds 3.

The earphone is also said to be available in Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue colors in India.It is worth noting that the Chinese variant also offers up to 7 hours of music playback with only 10 minutes of charging.

With active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled, the OnePlus Buds 3 can run for 6.5 hours on a single charge. Combined with the charging case, the total duration is up to 28 hours.

Advertisment

On the other hand, with ANC off, the OnePlus Buds 3 can last up to 10 hours on their own, with a total battery life of up to 44 hours with the case. OnePlus Buds 3 was launched in China with three microphones to improve audio performance.

Other Details

Low Latency: The headphones have a low latency of 94ms, which ensures minimal delay during use.

Advertisment

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The wireless headphones support ANC to improve the listening experience in different environments.

High-Resolution Audio: OnePlus Buds 3 features LHDC 5.0 high-resolution audio for superior sound quality.

Touch Controls: It is equipped with touch controls to control music, adjust volume and more.

Advertisment

Sound technology: the headphones offer 3D surround sound effects and use Dynamic Bass technology.

Battery: The headphones have a 58mAh battery, while the case has a larger 520mAh battery with a USB Type-C port that supports fast charging.

OnePlus Buds 3 India Release Details

OnePlus has officially announced that OnePlus Buds 3 will be launched in India on January 23rd. Positioned as the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, these True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones are the brand's premium TWS offering.

OnePlus Buds 3 is priced at CNY 499 in China, which is approximately Rs 5,826. The expected price of OnePlus Buds 3 in India is similar or maybe higher than other markets.