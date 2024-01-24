OnePlus Introduces Cutting-Edge OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Flagship Smartphones Alongside the Sleek OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus announced today the OnePlus 12 Series, its latest flagship phones, a decade in the making, along with the OnePlus Buds 3, the third generation of its flagship wireless audio products. OnePlus showcased these devices, while also hinting at a future OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, in front of a multitude of OnePlus enthusiasts at its ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ launch event in New Delhi.

The OnePlus 12 Series, comprising OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, aims to address an industry-wide challenge in balancing high performance with high power consumption, effective heat dissipation, and longevity. These devices challenge the notion that a smartphone needs to be labeled "Plus," "Pro," or "Ultra” to provide top-tier hardware specs and software experience. Instead, the dual flagship OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R offer unique attributes, allowing users to prioritize what matters most to them in their next smartphone.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus Buds 3 Fully Unveiled, with the Future OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Announced

The OnePlus 12 is an all-around flagship designed to deliver uncompromising performance and an unparalleled experience. It features a modern elegant design, the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 mobile platform with the proprietary Trinity Engine, a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

On the other hand, OnePlus 12R is designed to be the ultimate gaming device in 2024, combining the best elements of the OnePlus 12 with the performance-led ethos of the OnePlus R Series. It marks the first OnePlus R device to launch outside of China and India and is available in both Cool Blue and Iron Gray colorways.

With a cutting-edge flagship-level coaxial integrated design, OnePlus Buds 3 offer exceptional, impactful, and well-balanced sound through a dual-driver acoustic system. Buds 3 also provide users with a smart user experience, including personalized active noise cancellation and the long-awaited sliding volume control.

Finally, OnePlus teased the future OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, created in collaboration with HoYoverse, set to launch on 28th February. Combining the self-developed performance platform Trinity Engine on the OnePlus 12R and tailored optimization from both OnePlus and HoYoverse, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is built to deliver a super-fast and smooth gaming experience, enabling gamers to fully immerse themselves in the world of Genshin Impact anytime, anywhere. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition also comes in a custom-designed gift box and a series of exclusive collectible merchandise inspired by Genshin Impact character Keqing.