OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS Set to Make Waves at MWC 2024

According to recent web reports, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be unveiled during the next Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) in Barcelona. The wristwatch, which has previously surfaced in leaked renders, is expected to come with one significant upgrade over its predecessor: Wear OS. While the first-generation OnePlus Watch used a more straightforward operating system, its successor is believed to use an unnamed version of Wear OS, which will add more functionality and support for more advanced functions.

According to AllAboutSamsung's Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on X (previously Twitter), the OnePlus Watch 2 will be released at MWC 2024. The annual mobile-centric trade exhibition is expected to start on 26 February and end on 29 February, so we should expect OnePlus' second wearable to arrive before the end of February.

If Jambor's report is genuine, it would explain why the company hasn't shared any specifics about the wristwatch before the OnePlus 12 worldwide launch event. OnePlus has set a launch event for 23 January, with three products expected to debut: the flagship OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R, and the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones.

The business released its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, in April 2021 for Rs. 14,999. That variant had a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The wearable was 5ATM water resistant and rated IP68 for dust and water protection. However, unlike other smartwatches released that year by Oppo, Mobvoi, and Samsung, it did not run Google's Wear OS.

According to Jambor, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available with Wear OS when it launches at MWC 2024. It needs to be determined whether the watch will run Wear OS 3 or Wear OS 4 - the latter includes features such as improved notifications, safety measures, and watch face format, as well as backup, restore, and data transfers between devices.

Last November, leaked renders of the OnePlus Watch 2 appeared online, providing our first look at the rumoured wristwatch. The smartphone will include a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and run Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. It was discovered on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website with the model number OPWWE231, implying that the OnePlus Watch 2 device will also be released in India.