OPPO Reno 11F to Launch as OPPO F25 in India, a Successor to OPPO F23

Highlights

In Malaysia, the OPPO Reno 11F makes its debut on February 25.

In India, this smartphone is expected to launch as the OPPO F25.

The OPPO Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro were released last week in India. Presently, it appears that the company is developing the OPPO Reno 11F, another model in the lineup. The launch of this smartphone in Malaysia is scheduled for February.

In addition, rumors suggest that both the OPPO F25 and the Reno 11F will arrive in India. Additionally, a date in February is mentioned for its launch. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OPPO F25 will arrive in India in February but there isn't any information of the official date yet.

OPPO Reno 11F to debut as OPPO F25

The OPPO F25 is said to arrive as the successor to the OPPO F23 launched last May. Its teaser image has already surfaced online, showing us the phone's design and color options. OPPO Reno 11F is shown with flat edges and a triple camera.

The smartphone is available in three color options pink, blue, and green and has different patterns on the back. The teaser also confirms that the OPPO Reno 11F will have a 64MP main camera and support for 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. As for its other specs, here's what was leaked.

OPPO Reno 11F Specifications (Expected)

The OPPO Reno 11F is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimesnity 7050 SoC. The 64-megapixel main camera could be an OV64B sensor with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Its selfie camera could be a 32-megapixel sensor. In terms of software, the OPPO Reno 11F is likely to run ColorOS based on Android 14.

OPPO Reno 11F also has a 5000mAh battery and IP65 water and dust resistance. Based on this speculation, we can assume that the OPPO F25 will have the same specifications as the OPPO Reno 11F.