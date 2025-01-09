Apple has released the second public beta of iOS 18.3, with several bug fixes. The second public beta of this upgrade has some minor enhancements to the user interface, that will solve the older Calculator app restoration and several bug fixes.

Calculator Feature Returns

This update also includes the ability to repeat calculations by simply pressing the equals button in the calculator app, a feature that was removed in iOS 18 and has since been Smarter brought back.

Smarter Home App

The beta for this feature enables robot vacuum compatibility within the Home app. This is a further development of smart home solutions that Apple has been developing to integrate with various devices.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

This update doesn’t have a lot of new features; it’s mainly there to fix bugs and improve performance to provide a better experience for users.

How to Get the Update?

Current public beta testers can download the update by going to Settings > Software Update on their iPhone. Anyone interested can join Apple’s free Beta Software Programme to get early access to updates. The update can be installed through the Settings app after enrolling in the program.

What’s Next?

iOS 18.3 is primarily about fine-tuning the user experience with fewer new features than previous updates. Apple is expected to release more significant changes with the launch of iOS 18.4, likely in April. In the meantime, users of iOS 18.3 Public Beta 2 can test the new refinements before the update is available to all users.