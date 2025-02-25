Apple iOS 18.4 update to bring Apple Intelligence in more languages

Apple has officially announced that its latest software updates—iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4—are scheduled for release in April. These updates will introduce Apple Intelligence, the company’s advanced artificial intelligence system, in several new languages.
Among the supported languages are localized Indian English, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. Additionally, Apple Intelligence will now be available to users in the European Union (EU), broadening its accessibility to a larger global audience.
iOS 18.4 Key updates
One of the key highlights of the iOS 18.4 update is the introduction of priority notifications, which aim to enhance the user experience by ensuring that critical alerts receive timely attention.
However, while the update brings several improvements, the much-anticipated revamped Siri, Apple’s AI-powered virtual assistant, will not be included in this release. Instead, the upgraded Siri experience is expected to arrive with the subsequent iOS 18.5 update.
Apple Intelligence has been available on select iPhones, iPads, and Macs for some time, though its initial rollout was limited to a handful of supported languages. With this forthcoming update, Apple is significantly expanding its AI system’s linguistic capabilities, ensuring a broader range of users can interact with it seamlessly.
iOS 18.4 compatibility
In terms of device compatibility, iOS 18.4 will extend Apple Intelligence support to a wider range of iPhones. It will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the upcoming iPhone 16 series, as well as the newly introduced iPhone 16e—Apple’s most budget-friendly smartphone equipped with AI features.
Furthermore, Apple Intelligence will be accessible across all iPads and Macs powered by M-series processors. This includes various models such as the iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.
The broader availability of Apple Intelligence across a wider selection of devices is expected to enhance productivity, efficiency, and personalization for users worldwide.
Also read: Snapdragon X: Qualcomm’s Bold Play to Redefine the PC Market