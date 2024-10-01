Apple likely to introduce new products in 2025 based on home OS

Apple is expected to make a major leap into the smart home market in 2025 by introducing two brand-new devices that could redefine its presence in this space. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant is currently working on a tabletop home device equipped with a robotic arm and a display resembling an iPad.

Alongside this, Apple is also developing a more budget-friendly version of the same product. Both devices will likely run on a new operating system, speculated to be named "homeOS."

Apple Flagship device

The flagship smart home device, internally referred to as J595, is expected to feature an iPad-like screen attached to a robotic limb capable of movement. This robotic arm will allow the screen to reposition itself, likely enabling functions like tilting and full 360-degree rotation. Users will be able to issue voice commands such as "Look at Me," prompting the display to orient itself toward the speaker for a more interactive experience.

The more affordable version, codenamed J490, is anticipated to be a simpler display that can either be mounted on a wall or placed on a desk. In addition to acting as a control hub for various smart home devices, it is expected to support FaceTime, making it useful for communication as well as home management.

Apple smart home portfolio

Currently, Apple’s smart home portfolio includes the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod Mini, but the introduction of these new devices could mark a more significant push into this category.

According to Bloomberg, these upcoming products will leverage Apple's advanced intelligence capabilities, with the new operating system—likely homeOS—integrating features from macOS, iOS, and tvOS. The lower-end smart display, in particular, is rumored to support applications like Calendar, Notes, and Home, offering an optimized interface for managing connected home appliances.

It is expected that Apple will unveil the lower-cost smart home device first, possibly as early as next year. This could serve as an entry-level option for consumers, with the more premium robotic version following shortly after. These developments hint that Apple is aiming to establish a more robust ecosystem in the smart home industry, with homeOS likely becoming central to this vision.