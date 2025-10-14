Best free alternatives to migrate to after Windows 10 support ends

As of October 14, 2025, Microsoft has ended support for Windows 10, one of the most used OS in the world. Millions of households, offices, schools, and businesses have used Windows 10 for nearly a decade. But without support, Windows 10 is a security risk for millions of users who still use it.

Advertisment

Now that support is ended, there will be no more security updates for critical vulnerabilities, no fixes for browser bugs, and no technical support from Microsoft, and about 200 million computers are running on hardware that doesn’t meet Microsoft’s requirements for Windows 11, maybe because of a newer processor or TPM 2.0. You have three options: spend a lot of money on new hardware, buy the extended security update, or migrate to a free OS.

Why moving away from Windows 10 makes sense

Using Windows 10 is a risk because there will be no more updates, and each new vulnerability is another entry point for the cybercriminals, and cybercriminals usually target systems and devices that are not supported. Software vendors will continue to drop new versions of drivers or applications that are not backward compatible, and users will face suboptimal performance and more bugs.

Free and open-source operating systems have matured enough to become safe, stable, and modern replacements. They are community-driven, receive regular updates, and can run on older hardware without slowing down. Many users who switch find that their computers perform faster and remain secure for years without licensing costs.

Advertisment

Unlike Windows 11, these systems do not lock you into strict hardware rules or collect unnecessary user data. They give you control over your computer and your privacy.

The best free operating systems to replace Windows 10

Ubuntu

Ubuntu is the most popular Linux distribution and one of the easiest for beginners. The latest version, 24.04 LTS, has 12 years of updates. It has strong security, automatic updates, and great hardware support. The GNOME interface is modern and simple once you get used to it. Ubuntu is good for personal and professional use because it balances reliability with a clean design.

Linux Mint

If you want a system that looks and feels like Windows, Linux Mint is the most comfortable choice. The Cinnamon desktop has a familiar layout with a Start menu, taskbar, and system tray. Mint runs smoothly on older PCs and comes with preinstalled tools like LibreOffice, Firefox, and multimedia codecs. It’s stable, lightweight, and friendly for first-time Linux users.

Advertisment

Fedora

Fedora is supported by Red Hat and is known for introducing new technology fast. It has the latest Linux kernel and SELinux for extra security. Fedora is for developers and advanced users who want modern software and frequent updates. It’s reliable and bleeding edge with great hardware and driver support.

Zorin OS

Zorin OS is designed for people switching from Windows or macOS. It has layout options that mimic both platforms and supports many Windows applications through Wine. Zorin OS is based on Ubuntu, so it’s stable and runs well on new and older hardware. The interface is simple, clean, and visually appealing.

Pop!_OS

Developed by System76, Pop!_OS is based on Ubuntu but for performance and creativity. It’s popular among gamers, designers, and developers because it has built-in NVIDIA and AMD driver support, advanced window management, and great GPU optimization. Pop!_OS gives you speed, productivity, and strong multitasking for users who need more power.

Advertisment

Debian

Debian is one of the oldest and most stable Linux distributions. It’s the base for many others, including Ubuntu and Mint. Debian is known for security, reliability, and long-term support. It runs well on new and older systems and supports several desktop environments like GNOME, KDE, and Xfce. Professionals who value stability and low maintenance choose Debian.

Beyond Windows

While Linux is king when it comes to operating systems with an alternative edge, there are still a number of other systems worth checking out.

ChromeOS Flex

ChromeOS Flex is a little gem from Google that can breathe new life into an older laptop. It boots up in seconds and pairs perfectly with Google Drive, Docs, and other cloud services though be aware you will need to be relying on that internet connection. Still, it's an absolute dream for browsing, streaming, and office work.

Advertisment

FreeBSD

FreeBSD, on the other hand, is a real challenge for the really tech-savvy, but for those willing to put in the work, it's a Unix-like OS that can deliver on the whole package fast networking, serious performance, and top-notch security. Sure, you will have to sink some time into getting it up and running as a desktop, but the end result is well worth the hassle it's super flexible and widely used in super-powered servers and embedded systems.

ReactOS

And finally, there is ReactOS, a bit of a wildcard. This is a totally open-source project that is trying to create a Windows clone from the ground up. It's got a long way to go yet, but it can run some Windows apps and drivers so it's worth a poke about if you are feeling adventurous. Though it's still very much in the alpha stage, so it's probably best to use it for experimentation rather than as your main everyday operating system.

How to make a smooth transition

Before chucking Windows 10 out the window, it's probably worth giving the new system a spin to see if it floats your boat. Luckily, many Linux distributions come with a Live USB mode that lets you boot from a flash drive, check out hardware compatibility, get to grips with the interface, and make a judgement call. No messing with your main Windows setup, so no risk of messing anything up.

Advertisment

If you are dead set on sticking with Windows but want to give the new OS a tryout, a dual-boot setup might be the way to go. This lets you choose between Windows and your new OS with every reboot. Always back up your most important files first, and make sure you have enough space on your hard drive to fit both operating systems. Can't stress that one enough.

As you get to grips with your new OS, you'll find all the open-source alternatives to Windows programs just waiting to be found. LibreOffice is a dead ringer for Microsoft Office, while GIMP & Krita are just as decent at image editing as their paid-for counterparts. And when it comes to browsers, you can't go wrong with Firefox or Brave as some very worthy alternatives to Microsoft Edge.

Which OS is for you?

If you are a new user or a casual user of computers, Linux Mint and Zorin OS are the easiest to transition from Windows. Developers and professionals may prefer Ubuntu or Fedora for more features and a bigger community. Pop!_OS will also appeal to creative professionals and gamers, while older computers are best suited with Debian or ChromeOS Flex.

Advertisment

If you like to dig into frameworks and technology, FreeBSD is sporty and secure. If you like to work on systems like Microsoft’s Windows, ReactOS is an interesting project.

The freedom of open source

Windows 10 is just a new chapter in your computer’s life, and you have more freedom, control, and longevity. Open-source OSs are transparent and collaborative. They protect user privacy, offer total customization options, and have no more paid upgrades (except for charitable contributions and donations).

Switching is a big change, but millions of users, including writers, educators, parents, and casual users, have done it. With trial and patience you can extend your computer’s life, improve security, and have control over your technology. So, before retiring that old Windows 10 machine, give it another chance. Try a Linux distribution or ChromeOS Flex and see how smoothly it performs. Freedom in computing begins with choice, and the open-source world gives you more of it than ever before.

More For You

How anyone can create an app or website without coding skills

Kali Linux vs Parrot OS vs BlackArch: Best Linux for Cybersecurity

Inside Oracle's zero-day chaos: how Clop rewrote the ransomware rulebook

Top 5 Linux Distros for Hackers: A Cybersecurity Pro's Guide