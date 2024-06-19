Impact of Google Gemini on Regional language users in India: Gemini AI app

Google has officially launched its Gemini AI app in India, now supporting nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. This release follows Google's rebranding of its Bard AI chatbot to Gemini in February and the subsequent creation of a standalone app. Indian users of Gemini had to wait nearly four months for this dedicated app, which promises a more convenient user experience.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, announced Gemini's launch in India through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Pichai stated, "Exciting news! 🇮🇳 Today, we're launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and 9 Indian languages. We’re also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English."

Integration with Google Messages

Alongside the app launch, Google revealed that Gemini is being integrated into Google Messages in India. This feature will help users draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, and more, directly within the Messages app. Initially, this functionality will be available only in English and will be limited to "select devices." Early access will be restricted to some Pixel and high-end Samsung devices, as disclosed by Google earlier in the month.

Introduction to Gemini 1.5 Pro Language Model

Additionally, Google announced the introduction of the Gemini 1.5 Pro language model in India. This model boasts a 1 million-token window, allowing it to process large volumes of input, such as extensive documents (up to 1,500 pages) and hours of video content, making it suitable for handling substantial information seamlessly.

Accessing the Gemini App in India

For those looking to access the Gemini app on Android, users will need to download the new Gemini app or enable it via Google Assistant. By setting Gemini as their default assistant on Android, users can interact with the chatbot through a simple corner swipe or by pressing the power button on certain devices. Meanwhile, iOS users will gain access to Gemini through the Google app in the upcoming weeks.

This rollout marks a significant step for Google's AI offerings in India, enhancing accessibility and functionality across a variety of devices and languages and further integrating Gemini into the daily digital interactions of its users.