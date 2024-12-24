iOS 18.3: Brings Robot Vacuum Support and will debut along iPad 11

Apple is preparing to refresh its iPad lineup with the much-anticipated launch of the iPad 11, expected in early 2025. While the tech giant introduced several new iPads this year, the vanilla iPad model has yet to receive an update.

Advertisment

According to a report from 9to5Mac, citing an anonymous source on X (formerly Twitter), the iPad 11 could debut as early as January 2025, potentially making it one of Apple’s first major product releases of the year.

iOS 18.3 New Features (Expected)

The iOS 18.3 update is rumored to bring exciting new capabilities, including a robot vacuum control feature within the Home app. This addition will allow users to manage robot vacuums directly through their Apple devices, similar to how they currently control smart lights, thermostats, and other home automation gadgets.

Advertisment

Interestingly, Apple does not currently produce its robot vacuum cleaner, but this new integration could hint at the company’s possible entry into the smart home appliances market shortly.

iPad 11 Launch Timeline

The iPad 11 is expected to launch alongside iPadOS 18.3, preloaded with the new software. Apple typically releases its XX.3 software updates in January, suggesting the iPad 11 could make its debut at the same time.

Advertisment

However, other reports, including one by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, speculate that Apple may introduce the new iPad in Spring 2025, potentially around March. While the exact launch date remains uncertain, all signs point to an early 2025 release window.

Expected Features of iPad 11

A17 Pro Chipset – Powered by the A17 Pro processor, the iPad 11 promises improved performance, efficiency, and support for AI-powered features.

Advertisment

Wireless Connectivity – Reports suggest it could be Apple’s first wireless iPad model, offering seamless 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity without physical ports for data transfer.

Affordable AI Device – The iPad 11 might become the most affordable device in Apple’s ecosystem to support Apple Intelligence, potentially expanding AI capabilities to more users.

Apple’s 2025 Roadmap

Advertisment

With its iPadOS 18.3 update and the anticipated iPad 11 launch, Apple appears focused on enhancing smart home integration and delivering AI-driven capabilities at competitive price points. These updates aim to make Apple devices more versatile, offering productivity, entertainment, and home automation features in one package.