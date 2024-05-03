OpenAI's ChatGPT Down Again Several Users Unable to Access it Around Globe

Many customers have reported that OpenAI's ChatGPT is not responding to their messages, and that they are unable to utilize the chatbot powered by artificial intelligence via an Android mobile app. The server is having issues, according to the error message that appears when trying to utilize ChatGPT.

The AI chatbot on ChatGPT's iOS app and web version displays the message "Request Timeout" and is unable to provide answers.

According to data provided by Downdetector, a platform that monitors online service disruptions, there was a noticeable surge in reports of outages related to OpenAI starting at 11 a.m. on May 3rd. The data revealed that a significant portion, approximately 90 percent, of the reported issues were specifically linked to ChatGPT, OpenAI's renowned conversational AI model.

Additionally, around 8 percent of users reported encountering difficulties accessing the OpenAI website, while approximately 2 percent experienced problems with logging into their accounts.

What does the does the company have to say about the outage?

The impact of these outages extended beyond the confines of Downdetector, with affected users taking to various social media platforms to express their frustration. Many individuals voiced their concerns about ChatGPT's unavailability, highlighting the widespread nature of the disruption. Notably, users on X (formerly known as Twitter) lamented the inability to engage with the AI chatbot, further corroborating the extent of the outage.

This recent incident of service interruption is reminiscent of a similar occurrence last month, during which a staggering 91 percent of users reportedly encountered obstacles while attempting to utilize ChatGPT across different platforms. OpenAI officially acknowledged the outage at that time, attributing it to heightened latency issues and errors affecting both ChatGPT and its associated APIs.

These recurrent disruptions underscore the critical importance of ensuring the stability and reliability of online services, especially those integral to various users' daily interactions and tasks.

OpenAI's proactive response and transparency regarding the causes of these outages are commendable, but they also highlight the ongoing challenges inherent in maintaining seamless digital experiences in today's interconnected landscape. As reliance on AI-driven solutions continues to grow, addressing such technical hiccups swiftly and effectively remains paramount to fostering user trust and satisfaction.