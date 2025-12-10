ParrotOS 7 beta is live with a cleaner interface and stronger performance

ParrotOS 7.0 beta has been released and it includes significant visual redesign of the distro, as well as new default desktop and deep system enhancements that further enhance the speed and overall experience of the Parrot Operating System. It is one of the largest updates to the Parrot Operating System, especially for those who use the Parrot Operating System for security research, development, and privacy-focused workflows.

A new direction for ParrotOS

The Parrot Security Team has released the first beta images of ParrotOS 7. The update puts a strong focus on reliability, modern tooling, and cleaner system behavior.

One of the biggest quality-of-life upgrades is the move to a more automated build pipeline. Weekly ISO images will now be available, giving users and researchers quicker access to the latest improvements. This also reflects the team’s push to modernize its infrastructure and reduce friction during development.

Several core components have been upgraded, including parrot-core, parrot-interface, calamares-settings-parrot, parrot-themes, and parrot-menu. Some scripts have been rewritten in Go to improve efficiency and long-term maintainability.

ParrotOS is also embracing a visual identity shift. Its classic green aesthetic, long associated with its terminal, now appears across the full system. The team describes this as a bold step that represents where the project aims to go next.

Debian 13 Trixie provides a stronger foundation

ParrotOS 7 is based entirely on Debian 13 Trixie, which introduces structural improvements that benefit performance and system cleanliness.

Key enhancements include:

• /tmp now runs in RAM.

This improves speed during routine tasks and reduces wear on SSDs. Since temporary files should vanish after a reboot, this behavior aligns with best practices for system hygiene.

• apt gets a clearer and more readable interface.

Users will see color coding, aligned columns, and better visibility into missing dependencies or packages that are about to be removed. This simplifies troubleshooting and package management for both beginners and advanced users.

These changes contribute to smoother software installation, faster operations, and a cleaner overall experience.

KDE becomes the official desktop environment

This is the update that will catch most users by surprise. For years, ParrotOS has relied on the MATE desktop. While MATE will continue to be supported, the team has officially chosen KDE Plasma as the default environment for ParrotOS 7.

The decision follows long periods of testing and observation. KDE has made notable progress in several areas that matter to Parrot’s future goals:

• Stronger Wayland support

• Improved efficiency with Qt6

• Better HiDPI and 4K scaling

• A smoother workflow through features like KRunner and the updated task switcher

• Cleaner and more intuitive system settings

KDE also aligns with modern Linux trends, giving ParrotOS a more flexible and polished interface that younger developers and researchers are likely to appreciate. Users of ParrotOS 6 “Lorykeet” will receive a guide for upgrading once the final version of 7.0 is ready.

How to try the ParrotOS 7 beta

Users can download the beta in two editions:

• Home Edition

• Security Edition

Both are currently available for AMD64 systems. Weekly refreshed builds will continue until the final release goes live.

Why this release matters

ParrotOS 7 serves as more than a routine version update. It marks the beginning of a more modern, visually unified, and technically efficient era for the distribution. The shift to KDE, the integration of Debian 13 enhancements, and the introduction of weekly builds create a foundation that developers, cybersecurity professionals, and Linux enthusiasts can build upon with confidence.

The beta is already shaping up to be one of the most ambitious updates in the project’s history. Anyone who uses ParrotOS for security research or privacy-first computing will likely find plenty to explore.

