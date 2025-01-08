Amazon new Echo Spot with smart features is now available in India

In India, Amazon has launched a new smart device called Echo Spot. It is a small smart alarm clock with a voice control feature, Alexa, and a customizable LCD screen. It helps the user know the time, weather, alarms set, and names of songs playing in the vicinity. It can also function as a speaker to play music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Advertisment

Echo Spot: Price and Availability

The price of the Echo Spot is ₹8,999 and it is available in Black and Blue colors. It is also available at Amazon India, Blinkit, and Croma stores. It is being offered at a discounted price of ₹6,449 for a duration that has not been disclosed.

Key Features

Advertisment

Display and Personalization:

The Echo Spot has a 2.83-inch touch screen with eight different clock faces which can be customized by the users and six color options including orange, violet, and teal. The design can be changed according to the user’s preference by mixing and matching the designs on the screen.



Alarms and Sounds:

They can set alarms, set songs as their wake-up call, and also get to choose from four new alarm tunes—Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavour, and Flutter. It also has a snooze feature that is used to turn off the alarm.



Smart Features with Alexa:

Advertisment

Some features that can be launched by Alexa include providing weather information, displaying weather icons and handling requests for music and other smart home devices.



Audio Performance:

It comes with a 1.73-inch speaker with great bass and sound quality having a clear sound. It supports all major players including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Jio saavan, and more. You can access the playback directly from the screen by tapping on it.

Smart Home Hub:

Advertisment

Thus, Echo Spot is a central device for managing other smart home devices and enables the use of Alexa Routines that allow starting certain routines, for example, turning on the lights when someone enters the room.

Built with Ultrasound Motion Detection, the Echo Spot is a stylish and versatile smart alarm clock that offers customization, music, and smart home capabilities to place in any room.