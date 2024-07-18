AMD Most Powerful Ryzen 9000 CPU is Here, Launching on July 31

AMD has officially unveiled the release date for its new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, which will be available from the end of July 2024. This highly anticipated lineup includes the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X, the 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X, the 8-core Ryzen 7 9700X, and the 6-core Ryzen 5 9600X, all based on the advanced Zen 5 architecture.

In addition to the CPUs, AMD is introducing new 800-series motherboard chipsets, such as the X870 and X870E. These chipsets will support PCIe 5.0 graphics and M.2 storage, along with mandatory USB 4 support, marking significant enhancements in motherboard technology.

AMD Ryzen 9000 release date

The release date for the AMD Ryzen 9000 series is set for Wednesday, July 31, 2024. AMD's latest figures suggest that the new 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X surpasses Intel’s current flagship, the Core i9 14900K, in both gaming and application benchmarks. For instance, AMD reports a 23% performance increase in F1 2023 and an 11% improvement in Cyberpunk 2077 when comparing the 9900X to the 14900K.

Key features

Moreover, AMD claims that the new 8-core Ryzen 7 9700X will outperform the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in gaming performance, even without 3D V-cache. This is notable given the Ryzen 7 9700X’s lower TDP of 65W compared to the 105W TDP of the 5800X3D.

However, AMD has not mentioned how the Ryzen 7 9700X compares to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, indicating that those seeking the ultimate gaming performance may need to wait for the Ryzen 9000 X3D variants.

With these new products, AMD is set to deliver substantial performance upgrades and technological advancements, further solidifying its position in the competitive CPU market.