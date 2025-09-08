OnePlus Nord Buds 3r unboxing and first impressions

When shopping for a new pair of TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds, most users prioritize two things: battery life and sound quality. With the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, OnePlus appears to have focused on exactly that. The latest in its Nord audio lineup, these earbuds come with big promises — 54 hours of total playback, AI-powered features, Bluetooth 5.4, and ultra-low latency, all wrapped in a lightweight design meant for everyday hustle.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Unboxing

The packaging sticks to OnePlus’s signature blue-and-black theme, minimal yet familiar. The moment you lift the lid, you're greeted by the matte-finish charging case, with the earbuds already docked inside. Below the tray, you'll find a USB Type-C cable, a set of additional ear tips for custom fit, and the usual documentation. It’s clean and practical, nothing fancy, but nothing missing either.

The charging case itself is surprisingly well-built for the price. Its pebble-like shape slips easily into your pocket and feels smooth in hand. The lid opens and closes with a reassuring snap, and the earbuds settle into their slots with a satisfying magnetic click. At this stage, it already feels like OnePlus put thought into the user experience.

Build quality and design

The Nord Buds 3r keeps things simple with a tried-and-tested plastic shell. It may not look premium at first glance, but it doesn’t feel cheap either. The build is solid and scratch-resistant, and the overall footprint is compact enough for students, gym-goers, or daily commuters.

One minor drawback is the lack of a battery indicator on the outside of the case. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it does mean you’ll have to flip open the lid just to check the charge status.

Fit and comfort

Slip the earbuds into your ears and they stay put. The design provides a snug in-ear seal without any discomfort, even during longer listening sessions. Thanks to their lightweight build and matte texture, the earbuds offer a decent grip and remain secure whether you're walking, jogging, or sitting through a video call.

There are no awkward pressure points or sharp angles to worry about. In our early use, the buds sat comfortably for over two hours without causing fatigue, an important plus for students or professionals who use them extensively throughout the day.

Features that matter

From the get-go, the battery life stands out. We managed to get around 12 hours on a single charge, and the case easily topped up the buds four more times, pushing the total playback time beyond 50 hours. That’s impressive for its segment, and enough to get through an entire week without scrambling for a charger.

Sound quality, based on our first listen, is warm and balanced. The bass is punchy, the mids are present, and the overall signature leans slightly toward a fun, consumer-friendly profile. It’s not audiophile-grade, but it’s definitely good enough for casual listening, podcasts, and video content. We’ll save a full sound breakdown for the detailed review.

In terms of connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 ensures quick pairing and solid range. The touch controls are responsive and easy to learn. The buds also support ultra-low latency, which should be a big win for mobile gamers looking for synced audio during gameplay. Additionally, the IP55 rating makes them resistant to sweat and light splashes, a welcome inclusion for active users.

Early thoughts

There’s no active noise cancellation (ANC) on board, but at this price point, that’s expected. Also missing is wireless charging, which may be a letdown for some, but not a major deal for most budget-focused users. The absence of a visible battery LED on the case remains the most noticeable usability gap, especially when on the move.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r make a strong first impression. They deliver where it matters; battery life, comfort, and connectivity and avoid unnecessary gimmicks. The build is reliable, the fit is secure, and the features are tuned for daily, real-world use. Whether you’re a student in back-to-back online lectures, a commuter powering through playlists, or a casual gamer, these earbuds have the basics covered.

While they may not be luxury-grade or packed with premium extras, they don’t try to be. And honestly, that’s their biggest strength. They’re built to work and based on our first few hours with them, they work quite well.

A full in-depth review is coming soon, where we’ll dive deeper into mic quality, sound tuning across genres, and the app experience via HeyMelody. But for now, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r seems like a safe bet for anyone looking for feature-rich TWS earbuds under a budget.