OnePlus Watch 3 released with dual OS and 100+ workout modes

OnePlus has introduced its latest generation smartwatch, the Watch 3 in the international market with a new look and health tracking features. The OnePlus Watch 3 features a slightly larger battery dual-chipset and dual OS configuration, making it stand out in the smartwatch segment.

Whereas the new hardware and specification take center stage, the design is no disappointment with a larger 1.5-inch AMOLED LTPO screen, titanium bezel, and military-grade toughness. Thus, if you are looking for a fashion-looking feature-rich smartphone, the new OnePlus Watch 3 might be an excellent option.

OnePlus Watch 3 Unqiue Features

This year, OnePlus has also introduced new health monitoring features with the new wrist temperature sensor, 16-channel blood oxygen sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical pulse oximeter sensor, and more. These sensors enable users to track heart rate, blood oxygen, mental health, wrist temperature, sleep, and more. These health monitoring aspects can also be performed through the new 60-second health check-in feature, giving users instant insights into their health.

OnePlus Watch 3: Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 3 has been released in two design models, the Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium, both coming with fresh trendy colour options. The Emerald Titanium version is equipped with a stainless steel case and titanium bezel along with a green fluoro rubber strap.

The Obsidian Titanium, meanwhile, has a black titanium bezel and black fluoro rubber strap. The smartwatch is equipped with 5ATM and IP68 protection for water and dust along with a Military-grade build.

The smartwatch has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 2200 nits peak brightness and is covered with 2.5D sapphire glass protection. OnePlus Watch 3 is driven by a dual processor, Snapdragon W5+ chip BES2800 chip, and 32GB internal storage. The smartwatch has 100+ workout modes such as running, walking, hiking, skiing, etc.

OnePlus Watch 3 price and availability

OnePlus Watch 3 has already gone for pre-orders in the US, and the sale will go live on February 26. OnePlus Watch 3 will be priced at $329 in the US. As far as India goes, it hasn't been officially confirmed.