JioTag Go: Reliance Unveils Tracker for Android with Google’s Find My Device

Reliance Jio has introduced the JioTag Go, a versatile and compact tracker designed for Android users. This innovative device integrates seamlessly with Google’s Find My Device network, allowing users to easily locate misplaced or lost items with pinpoint accuracy.

Advertisment

With its compact form factor, the JioTag Go can be attached to a variety of personal belongings, such as keys, wallets, purses, luggage, electronic gadgets, and even bicycles, helping users keep track of their valuable possessions effortlessly.

JioTag Go: Price and Availability

The JioTag Go is priced at Rs 1,499 and comes in multiple vibrant color options. It is available for purchase through popular retail platforms such as JioMart, Amazon, Reliance Digital stores, and My Jio Stores, making it easily accessible to a wide audience.

Advertisment

JioTag Go: Features and Functionality

The JioTag Go is designed to work seamlessly with Android smartphones via the Google Find My Device app. Users can register the tracker on the app, after which it connects to a network of nearby Android devices to provide real-time location updates for the attached items.

Locate Items Within Bluetooth Range:

Advertisment

When the tracker is nearby, users can tap the ‘Play Sound’ button in the Find My Device app. This action triggers a beep from the tracker, making it easy to locate.

Track Items Beyond Bluetooth Range:

If the tracker is out of Bluetooth range, the Find My Device app displays the last known location of the JioTag Go on the network, along with the specific time it was last detected. The app also offers a convenient ‘Get Directions’ option, which opens a map to guide users to the tracker’s location.

Advertisment

Comparison with JioTag Air for iPhones

This is not Reliance Jio’s first foray into the tracker market. The company had earlier launched the JioTag Air, tailored for iPhone users, which integrates with Apple’s Find My Network to deliver similar tracking functionalities. Priced at the same Rs 1,499, the JioTag Air is also available through JioMart and other authorized retail channels, catering to users within the Apple ecosystem.

Is it beneficial for daily purposes?

Advertisment

With the JioTag Go, Reliance Jio offers Android users a practical, affordable, and reliable solution to track their belongings. Its seamless integration with Google’s Find My Device network, coupled with its user-friendly features, makes it an essential gadget for those looking to keep their valuables safe and secure. Whether for travel, work, or daily errands, the JioTag Go ensures that misplaced items are never far from reach.