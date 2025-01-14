Samsung has expanded the product portfolio of the lightweight health and wellness wearable Galaxy Ring by introducing two new larger sizes. The Galaxy Ring is available in many sizes, starting from size 5 to size 13 and now size 14 and 15 are new addition to it.

At company’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025, the South Korean electronics giant will unveil smartphones from the Galaxy S25 series, where these rings will also be released from January 22. Samsung has also announced updates to its Health app for sleep and wellness.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Description

The Galaxy Ring has a concave design with durable build. It is made of Grade 5 titanium and has IP68 dust and water resistance for up to 100 meters and 10 ATM. It comes with a clamshell-style charging case with an LED indicator that shows the charging status. The battery life is up to seven days on a single charge, claims Samsung.

At its India launch, Samsung said the Galaxy Ring is compatible with Galaxy AI that creates and sends in-depth health reports on different health parameters. A feature known as 'Health AI', uses health-related data to give recommendations and advice for the user. The data and insights are available on the Samsung Health app and you do not need a subscription.

Samsung Health app: What is new?

Alongside the new sizes of the Galaxy Ring, Samsung has introduced updates to its Health app to deliver more personalized and all-round health features.

New Features in SmartThings Integration:

When the Health app is linked with SmartThings it can analyze the sleep environment based on things like room temperature, humidity, air quality, and light exposure. Based on these findings it will present a sleep environment report and offer suggestions for changing the surroundings. Samsung noted that the app can control SmartThings to adjust the room conditions for the best sleep environment.

Sleep Time Guidance:

The Health users’ app sleep will patterns, recommend habits, and the right conditions time and to will sleep also gives on them tips on how to improve their sleep based on their sleep quality and daily activities.

New Mindfulness Tracker:

To enhance emotional well being the Health app has a new mood tracking feature that also provides breathing and meditation guides within one tracker.