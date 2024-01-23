Pixel 8 Gets Minty on 25 January: Google Refreshes the Pixel 8 with a Cool New Colourway

This week sees the release of a new colorway for the Google Pixel 8 series. About four months have passed since the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were introduced before the release of the latest colour option. The colour options for the former are currently available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose. Conversely, colour possibilities for the Pixel 8 Pro were revealed in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Tensor G3 CPU from Google powers both smartphones with 256GB of storage. They come with panels that refresh at 120 Hz with Android 14 out of the box. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro both include batteries with capacities of 4,575mAh and 5,050mAh, respectively.

Google hinted at the Minty Fresh colour choice for the Pixel 8 series

Google hinted at the Minty Fresh colour choice for the Pixel 8 series on its social media platforms. On 25 January, the new hue option will be available. The binary code in the teaser video translates to "fresh year, fresh drop," while the image conveys a soft green hue. The new colour's price might be in line with that of the existing variations. The Google Store is anticipated to be the only place to get the new hue.

In India, the starting pricing for the Pixel 8 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant) is Rs. 75,999, while the starting price for the Pixel 8 Pro (12GB RAM + 128GB storage model) is Rs. 1,06,999.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: Specifications

Android 14 powers the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. A 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is featured on the standard model. In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixel) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. They power the Titan M2 security chip and Google's Tensor G3 chipset. While the Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 8 only has 8GB.

A 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera comprise the Pixel 8's dual rear camera set. With two 48-megapixel secondary sensors and a 50-megapixel primary sensor, the Pixel 8 Pro has a triple rear camera configuration. There is a 10.5-megapixel front camera on both variants. With a 4,575mAh battery that supports 27W cable charging, the Pixel 8 is a powerhouse. A 5,050mAh battery that supports 30W cable charging powers the Pixel 8 Pro.