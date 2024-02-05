Poco X6 Neo Launch Rumors Heat Up, Specs Leaked

Poco could launch the Poco X6 Neo in India soon, marking the company's debut phone with the Neo branding. The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to announce an official release date for the handset, but a tipster has offered a likely launch time frame, specifications, and pricing. The Poco X6 Neo is expected to go official next month. A MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC could power it with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging.

Poco X6 Neo: Expected Price

According to X tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu), the Poco X6 Neo could be released in India next month at around or less than Rs. 15,000. The Poco X6 Neo handset is expected to include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Poco X6 Neo: Specifications (Expected)

The Poco X6 Neo is believed to include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging capabilities. It might be IP54-rated for water resistance and contain a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Poco X6 Neo was recently speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro. In November, the latter was released in China for CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,000) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

If the Poco X6 Neo is a rebranded phone, its specifications will be identical to the Redmi Note 13R Pro. The Redmi Note 13R Pro features a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixel) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. A MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC powers the Poco X6 Neo phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It sports a dual back camera system with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. Poco X6 Neo has a front-facing camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels. The Poco X6 Neo smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13R Pro features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities.