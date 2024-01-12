Poco X6 Pro Raises the Bar with Dimensity 8300-Ultra at Unbeatable Value

The Poco X6 Pro and the average Poco X6 model were released in India on Friday. A Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor powers the base model, while the Pro model is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. Both smartphones feature 1.5K AMOLED displays and 64-megapixel triple back cameras with OIS and EIS. The Poco X6 and X6 Pro have 5,100 and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and can be charged at 67W.

Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Price and Availability in India

The Poco X6 Pro price in India is Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM & storage combo. You can also get the handset in a 12GB + 512GB model for Rs. 26,999. It will be available in Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black paint schemes.

The Poco X6, on the other hand, is available in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. A high-end edition with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage is also available, priced at Rs. 22,999. The Poco X6 phone will be available in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White.

Pre-orders for the phones begin tonight and will be available on Flipkart starting 16 January. Customers can also get a Rs. 2,000 immediate discount on ICICI Bank credit, debit card, and EMI transactions.

Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Specifications

The Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 are both dual SIM (Nano) cell phones pre-installed with Android 14-based HyperOS; both phones are promised three OS upgrades and four years' worth of security patches. They have a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixel) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of maximum brightness. MediaTek's Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC powers the Poco X6 Pro, while the basic variant uses a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. The Poco X6 series features up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For photographs and videos, the Poco X6 and X6 Pro have a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Both Poco X6 phones have a 16-megapixel selfie camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The Poco X6 and X6 Pro support 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The basic model also includes a 3.5mm headphone port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Poco X6 Pro and Poco X6 come with 5,000mAh and 5,100mAh batteries, respectively. They may be charged at 67W with the provided charger.