Portronics Introduces 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, Bella, Equipped with Alarm Clock

The newest offering from famous Indian gadget company Portronics is the Bella, a 3-in-1 wireless charger for Qi-enabled smartphones, TWS headphones, and smartwatches. Furthermore, the charger has a long-lasting, room-saving digital alarm clock that takes up less space on your nightstand.

Portronics Bella Specifications

Design

Users can eliminate tangled cables and manage three separate charging mats by placing their Qi-enabled smartphones, TWS earphones, and smartwatches on the Bella stand, which doubles as a phone stand, mat, and cradle. The Bella's USB Type-C connector may be used to supply power.

For convenient access to all of your gadgets, place Bella next to your bed. It also features a convenient snooze button for when you'd rather not wake up and a 12- and 24-hour digital alarm clock.

When Bella is not plugged in, the replaceable CR2032 lithium battery maintains the clock settings, so you don't have to reset the time every time you plug it in.

Adjustable Screen Brightness

The LED screen brightness of the alarm clock can be adjusted to a maximum of 5 levels: maximum, second, medium, low, and off. Adjust the brightness level for a quiet night and rest or focused work according to your needs.

Battery and Charging

Powerful 15 W power allows fast charging when one device is placed in the holder. It can also intelligently adjust the power to 10W, 7.5W, or 5W according to the specific power requirements of the devices.

Wide Compatibility

The Portronics Bella is compatible with all Qi-certified devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy-S, Fold, Flip, and Note series, Apple and Samsung smart watches, AirPods, and Galaxy Buds.

Price and Availability

Portronics Bella can be purchased from the company and its official website, portronics.com, for Rs 2099 with a 12-month warranty. This 3-in-1 charger is available in two colors (black and white) and can also be purchased on Amazon. On Flipkart.com and other online and web stores.